Wagga pharmacists have returned home optimistic after protests over the federal government's 60-day dispensing policy disrupted question time in Parliament.
The policy, which came into effect last Friday, has left pharmacists worried that they would have to pay more for costs and could result in overdoses.
Southcity Pharmacy's Thomas Adamson was among the dozens of pharmacists from across the country who took to the Canberra rally, clad in their distinctive white uniforms, on Monday over his fears of a massive drop in income in his pharmacy.
"If we essentially lose those incomes, we can't do this stuff for free; we may not be even able to open the doors as it may not be viable," Mr Adamson said.
He believes this is the main reason why pharmacists are charging for services they previously gave for free and increasing prices.
"What's happening is the funding is coming out of the pharmacy from that, so we're essentially paying for that extra box," he said.
In spite of this, Mr Adamson is optimistic for an outcome following talks between the pharmacy guild and the government.
Mr Adamson was joined by member for the Riverina, Michael McCormack, during the rally of health professionals outside Parliament House calling for health minister Mark Butler's resignation over the policy.
The policy change "is one of the biggest issues I've had" during his tenure as MP, Mr McCormack said, with pharmacists from across the electorate regularly reaching out to him over the matter and noting some have already been forced to reduce opening hours to combat the financial hit, which has its own impact.
"Pharmacists do a great job and in many communities they are the only health professional in town," he said.
Once inside, the Community and Pharmacy Support group heckled and jeered from the public viewing gallery as the Coalition grilled Labor on the dispensing change.
The group appeared to be booted from the chamber as Speaker Milton Dick tried to regain order, but recongregated in the public halls of parliament, chanting "who, who, who will pay? who will pay for 60 days?"
"As a result of their behaviour, they have left the chamber. I want to say this going forward, there will be no interjections from the gallery," Mr Dick said. ACM understands that the group maintains they left in protest.
The change allows patients to purchase two months worth of medication at the same time. The Albanese government has said the change will save six million Australians up to $180 a year, but industry advocacy bodies - including CAPs - argue that the "rushed" change will pass on the cost to pharmacies and risk patient overdose.
Deputy Opposition leader and Riverina-based Member for Farrer Sussan Ley was asked to leave the chamber during the debate, which descended into a war of words between the Coalition and the government.
Labor MP Kate Thwaites tried to lob a Dorothy Dixer to Mr Butler asking what the government had done to reduce the cost of medicines and support pharmacies.
Ms Ley tried to challenge the question, arguing "how can this possibly be relevant when the government is ripping out thousands of dollars in community pharmacy and making patients pay?"
Members from both sides stood to battle it out, before the Speaker asked Ms Ley to leave the chamber.
Mr Butler tried to answer the original question but was interrupted by yelling and jeering from the Coalition and parts of the gallery, prompting crossbencher Zali Stegall ask security to remove the protestors.
