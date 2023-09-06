Riverina on alert for strong wind gusts as severe weather warning issued

Riverina residents have been put on alert for wind gusts that could reach above 125km/h as severe weather returns to the region this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for damaging winds developing over the western inland and alpine region on Thursday affecting areas including Narrandera, West Wyalong, Griffith,Ivanhoe and Thredbo.
The Bureau said the forecast winds are the result of a vigorous cold front forecast to enter western NSW on Thursday morning, tracking eastwards across the state during the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Gusty north to northwesterly winds ahead of this system and gusty thunderstorms are set to heighten the risk of damaging winds across the northwest Riverina and alpine regions, before conditions ease as the front tracks offshore early Friday afternoon.
Locally, damaging winds averaging between 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 100 km/h are likely to develop over the western inland from late Thursday morning, easing during the evening.
Damaging winds averaging between 80 to 90 km/h with Damaging wind gusts in excess of 125 km/h are likely to develop over alpine areas above 1900 m during Thursday evening, easing Friday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should move vehicles under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony and keep at least eight metres from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
The SES also warn that trees damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
Residents are advised to report fallen power lines to either Essential Energy (132 080), Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
Residents are being asked to stay vigilant and monitor the conditions, being aware that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
Warnings are also available through TV and radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.