Riverina on alert for strong wind gusts as severe weather warning issued

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 12:30pm
The Bureau of Meteorology is warning residents to secure loose items as damaging winds roll across the region this week. Picture courtesy BoM
Riverina residents have been put on alert for wind gusts that could reach above 125km/h as severe weather returns to the region this week.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

