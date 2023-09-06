TRAC go three in a row in school's hockey grand final

The Riverina Anglican College has won their third consecutive Combined Wagga Wagga High School Sport Association boys hockey competition.
After a strong season, the TRAC side were pushed right to the end, defeating Kildare Catholic College 4-2 on run ins after scores were tied up at 1-1 on the final whistle.
Coach Thomas Belling said the school has had a strong cohort of hockey players for several years now, and were lucky to have 10 of their squad playing outside of school this year.
"It is only a short season but we played very strong," Belling said.
"I think we beat Wagga High early 2-0, and then we had a strong win over Mater Dei 6-0, and a 4-0 over Kooringal High.
"We came up against Kildare only on Monday in the rounds, and we drew them 1-1, then drew them again in the grand final."
Belling said the side worked well and were in control for a lot of the game, but were unlucky to miss a few scoring opportunities which sent them into the break with the score level.
While nervous on the sideline when the game went to a penalty shootout, Belling said the boys on field were cool, calm, and collected.
"They weren't nervous at all," he said.
"I think a few of them have done run ins before in local hockey, through juniors and rep.
"For a few of them it wasn't their first time actually taking a run in and I think our goal keeper, who plays for one of the local clubs, had practised quite a lot on Monday night at his regular training.
"They were good to go, they weren't nervous at all, I was though."
Belling said at the conclusion of the game the group was all ecstatic to have won the competition.
With just a few players in year 12, and a strong group currently in year nine, Belling said he's hopeful TRAC will continue to have a strong side in the coming years.
