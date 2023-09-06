Jim Quinn Medal night | live coverage

Riverina League will hold their annual presentation night at Narrandera Ex-Services Club where the competition's best and fairest player will be presented with the Jim Quinn Medal.
It's been a extremely close season on the field and this year's vote count is a wide open affair with a number of players in the running to take the Jim Quinn Medal home.
After a slow start to the season, Hamblin then went on to poll in all of the Lions' last eight games to edge out Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell by one vote.
Cornell will also head into the count as a strong contender after a stellar season for the Tigers which saw him excel both up forward and through the midfield.
Luke McKay is another one to keep a close eye on with the Narrandera assistant coach finishing third in the Player of the Year award despite the Eagles finishing ninth and failing to record a win this season.
Griffith's Rhys Pollock, Turvey Park's Luke Fellows and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' co-coach Nelson Foley are all also expected to poll strongly after fantastic seasons.
In netball, a close count is expected in A grade with a number of highly-fancied contenders from a number of different clubs.
The Daily Advertisers Jimmy Meiklejohn will be providing live updates from the night right here.
