The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele is looking forward to getting back on the big stage in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
It's been a while between drinks for the experienced Riverina footballer who had managed four senior premierships by the age of 20.
His last grand final was back at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in 2011 but a move to the Magpies this year has brought about his return to September action.
Steele is looking forward to running out in another grand final, 12 years since his last.
"Obviously there was a big break in between and as people say they don't come around very often but I was lucky enough that I was at Ganmain and we won four in a row and I thought that was a bit of a lie but now I've had a bit of a drought you appreciate it more," Steele said.
"It will be good, it's pretty exciting. I think it's more excitement than nerves for me. It should be good."
Steele might be closer to the end of his playing days than the start but it hasn't stopped him producing some of the best football of his career.
Steele kicked off his time at the Magpies with an electrifying first half of the season, that had him leading the Gerald Clear Medal with 18 votes from his first eight games.
Steele puts his form down to the move to TRYC, where there has been less travel and pressure.
"It's a lot easier when you don't have to travel as far for footy," he explained.
"I suppose when you're happy within yourself and you've got good support around you, it's mainly that.
"Not being stressed work wise always helps, being settled and being in Wagga makes it easier not having to travel certainly helps.
"It's probably a bit less pressure. Not coaching and just concentrating on yourself. The coaching side is good and is obviously the path I want to go down but living in Wagga and travelling out to Coly, it was a bit hard just to try and get everything organised and I was just putting more pressure on myself that I didn't have to have on me."
Steele's season was brought to a sudden halt in round 10 when he injured his hamstring just before half-time in the win over Marrar.
He missed a month of football but in his second game back, he suffered a strain in the same hamstring, putting him out until finals.
Steele left no doubt as to how the hamstring is as he played a starring role in TRYC's second semi-final win over Marrar.
The 32-year-old is confident he is good to go again.
"Yeah all fit and healthy. The hamstring was fine, I didn't feel it at all in that last final," he said.
"It was surprising actually, I didn't feel it at all, which was good, I didn't have to keep my mind on it or anything and was able just to concentrate on the footy a bit more."
Steele is looking forward to the midfield battle against Northern Jets on Saturday, something he believes will have a big say on the final result.
"I think definitely the midfield. It's probably the best two midfields in the comp, isn't it, going at it head-to-head," he said.
"If we can sway it our way in there, I think it gives our forwards, we've obviously got a pretty tall forward line and a bit of speed on the ground too, it might help us that way.
"They've obviously got a few niggling injuries at the moment, which probably helps us to our advantage a little bit but anything can happen on the day in a grand final, it's one of those things where it can turn on it's head pretty quick."
Steele has already re-signed for a second season at TRYC and couldn't be happier at his new club.
"It's an outstanding club, obviously," he said.
"Probably a few years ago I was touching base about going there when my brother (Daniel) was there. I wouldn't say I'm disappointed but it probably would have been a good occasion to go there and spend a few years with him but the club's outstanding, you couldn't ask for a better club.
"(Joining TRYC) was more mainly because I'd moved back to Wagga and it was less travel. It was nothing against Coly, they're an excellent club, it was more work wise and less travel.
"I'd obviously played a fair bit of footy with Brad (Aiken) and against Brad so I knew what calibre of player and coach he was so it all fell into place."
