ON THE PACE: Strong makes winning return to driving ranks

AFTER four years out of the gig, Roger Strong made a winning return to racing.
Lining up for his first drives since 2019 at Albury on Tuesday, Strong was able to deliver in the last of three chances.
All three were for David White and Our Rocky was able to make a winning return for the San Isidore trainer.
Strong was pleased to get right back into the swing of things.
"I had a bit of luck," Strong said.
"(White) just said he's got a really good turn of foot for 200-300 metres so hold him up for as long as you can and everything went to plan."
The 54-year-old has driven over 100 winners but it's something that has taken a back seat with his commitments at Yirribee Pacing Stud.
However Strong is looking to be a little more involved again.
"I had a bit more spare time so I thought I'd give it ago," he said.
"I can't see myself getting back into it full time as the stud work will come first as per usual but it will be a bit of a hobby and I'll just enjoy it and help a few people out while I can."
****
TIN TIN Jo provided Ashley Hart with more feature success.
The former Junee trainer has taken over the filly after Jason Grimson's disqualification.
The three-year-old is just the second horse Hart has trained to win, and now one of three in her stable.
However the $1.17 favourite was able to take out the NSW Breeders Challenge Blue Final for three-year-old fillies.
Hart's brother Cameron took the winning drive.
Cameron Hart also finished second in the two-year-old fillies final with Aromet Girl for Temora trainer Garry Harpley.
He also finished third in the Len Smith Mile with Nerano, who is owned by Michael Boots.
Hart's cousin Chris Judd finished third with Vite Monet in the two-year-old colts and geldings final while the Riverina-bred Leap To Fame had to settle for second in the first running of the world's richest harness race, The Eureka on a massive night.
****
THERE is plenty of Riverina interest at Menangle on Saturday.
Steven Harris has come up with barrier one in the Waratah Series Heat with Lightning Bay, Petes Big Jim will start from four after winning his heat last week for Michael Prest, Ellen Bartley has Ellas Reason drawn six while Redbank Harry has drawn the outside for Stan Hedlund.
Bartley also has Sugar Apple racing with My Sweet Sabrina (Jake Stockton) and Sporty Dancer (Todd Prest) clash in the mares feature.
****
NARRANDERA trainer Drew Kenna made a successful trip south of the border last week.
Kenna was able to secure a Vicbred bonus with Repetitive at Shepparton on Thursday.
The son of Art Major was able to win in his third Australian start coming off a placing last time out.
****
RIVERINA Paceway will hold a nine-race program on Friday.
The first race is set for 12.27pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
