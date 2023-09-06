Eastlakes lock away premiership in first year of competitive netball

Hitting the court hard and fast from the first whistle, it was an early lead that helped Eastlakes MCU under 11s storm towards their first premiership.
The youngest premiership winners at Sunday's Wagga and district junior netball league grand finals, coach Lisa Warden said she couldn't be prouder of her side.
Defeating North Wagga 22-16, it was the first time they'd beat the Saints since round one, having lost to them in round nine and the first week of finals.
Believing the girls could go far when they came together at the start of the year, Warden said it was a tough battle against North Wagga in the biggest game of the year.
"The girls defensive pressure all game was through the roof, they were able to keep North Wagga to just one goal in the first quarter which was an amazing advantage in what we knew was going to be a tough game," Warden said.
"We have had many tight games with North Wagga and know they play quite similar to us, they never give up and will just keep trying all game."
Warden said the group took all their nervous energy and funnelled it into the game.
"There was lots of talk all week at training, school, everything, about the funny feeling in their bellies, some butterflies and even some talk of some moths in there," she said.
"We had some music pumping at the game on the weekend, and we tried to forget about the enormity of it and make it an every day occurrence, something exciting not something nerve wrecking."
Isabel Baggio won the best on court award for the Goannas, after an outstanding effort in centre.
"Isabel played all over the court, adding to that defensive pressure and creating a lot of turn overs," Warden said.
"Our shooters on the day were on fire moving the ball amazing and barely missing any shots, an incredible effort for under 11s."
The first grand final of the day, Warden said it was exciting also to have such a big crowd show up in support of the girls.
With plenty of yellow and blue in the crowd and a great atmosphere around the court, she said it's a day the side won't soon forget.
"The atmosphere there was amazing," Warden said.
"We had four teams from Eastlakes in the grand finals and being the first game at 10am, we were so excited to see so many supporters down there already for us.
"The girls just thought they were superstars for the day, we had lots of cheer squads and running through the banner and having their name announced on the over the microphone to run out onto the court, it they just loved it, and it's something they'll remember forever."
North Wagga defender Maya Dunn won the Saints best on court medal.
