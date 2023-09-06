The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Eastlakes lock away premiership in first year of competitive netball

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastlakes MCU were crowned under 11s premiers after a fantastic win over North Wagga on Sunday. Picture supplied
Eastlakes MCU were crowned under 11s premiers after a fantastic win over North Wagga on Sunday. Picture supplied

Hitting the court hard and fast from the first whistle, it was an early lead that helped Eastlakes MCU under 11s storm towards their first premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.