The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Travel no issue for former Northern Jets coach Josh Avis

MM
By Matt Malone
September 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Northern Jets coach Josh Avis in action against The Rock-Yerong Creek earlier in the season. Picture by Ash Smith
Former Northern Jets coach Josh Avis in action against The Rock-Yerong Creek earlier in the season. Picture by Ash Smith

FORMER Northern Jets coach Josh Avis has travelled more than 100,000 kilometres to be part of the Farrer League club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.