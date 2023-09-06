FORMER Northern Jets coach Josh Avis has travelled more than 100,000 kilometres to be part of the Farrer League club.
Avis joined the Jets in 2018 from his Forbes base and hasn't let distance stop him from his commitments at the Jets.
It's 151 kilometres from his place to Ariah Park and 175 kilometres to Ardlethan. But the former Black Diamond League representative still trains twice a week and makes the trip again on game day.
He wouldn't have it any other way.
"You can't do it forever and we sacrifice for less sometimes," Avis said.
"It was easier to do. I played relatively good level footy in the Black Diamond League when I was younger then went and played in the Central West and then had a stint in the Northern Riverina. It's easier to do when you're playing a relatively decent standard of football, when you start playing those lesser standards it takes a while to get used to it again.
"I was nearly four years between Black Diamond and Farrer League and wish I'd gone straight to it."
Avis arrived at the Jets in 2018. He came with good credentials, having played in two premierships at Newcastle City, including one best-on-ground performance as an 18-year-old.
He was promoted to coach at the Jets in 2020 and did it for the two seasons (2021 and 2022) before taking a back seat this year.
Avis has still had no trouble smashing out the kilometres to take his place for the Jets.
"I always say to people, I struggle getting out the door but once I'm out the door it's fine," he said.
"I like to leave at 4.30pm so I can get myself there, get a bit of a jog in and get a bit looser, where as that's not happening now with a two and a half year-old and even this year has been hard, my wife is 33 weeks pregnant and it has not been a fun couple of months.
"On the refresh, it's been easier this year, I've probably dropped a couple more training sessions than I have in the past being that I'm not coaching, I've just got to turn up and play footy."
Avis had guided the Jets to finals in 2021 but the series never happened due to COVID. They missed out last year by a game.
His time as coach sits comfortably with him and he's thrilled with the improvement the team has enjoyed this year under Jack Harper.
"I took the role on accidentally. I could see where the Jets were going and what they were wanting to do then so to be at the helm for a little while and to get to see it right through on Saturday it's nice to see it full swing from the proper rebuild from where the club sort of cleared out to now playing in a grand final," he said.
"It's exhausting and you've got to have your binoculars on to look way out on the future but to get here now, you go wow, it's worth all the kilometres, the friendships and mateships built, it's all part of it. It's just awesome to see and how quickly it's happened too."
As he runs onto Robertson Oval on Saturday for the grand final, Avis conceded there will be small piece of satisfaction in the role he's played in helping the club to that point.
"Probably deep down somewhere," he said.
"I was a stepping stone. I thought I got to where I could take them. I told them about a month out from the end of last year, I think I've done as much as I can do, we've probably tapped into my knowledge base, we need someone else.
"So there's probably a little bit of satisfaction there but at the end of the day, this is Jack Harper and Jack Fisher's team, they're the heart and soul of where we are, they've put in the hard yards this year to get us where we are.
"So there will be a little bit but at the same time, I won't be thinking of too much because I don't want to take away from the awesome job that they have done."
The 31-year-old has been an important part of the Jets' backline this season, performing a role on a number of dangerous opposition forwards.
Avis says he will see out his playing career at the Jets, that's how much he likes it, and believes the connection at the club has helped fasten their rise to grand final day.
"I think that's what's really helped fast-track it, the list is good but everyone has a connection, it's all personal, we're not playing for a pay cheque and then jumping in the car and going home," he said.
"Everyone really gets around each other, which is probably part of the reason why I've stuck around so long because it's wonderful to be apart of.
"It does make it that little bit easier to jump in the car and go down three times a week."
