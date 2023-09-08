BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
A beautifully designed family home nestled in the sought-after suburb of Boorooma, offering a unique blend of modern comfort and stylish living that will cater to all the needs of today's growing family.
Positioned on the high side of the road, this lovely house offers tonnes of natural light.
The formal lounge provides the perfect setting for relaxation, while the open plan kitchen, lounge and dining area make entertaining a breeze. The kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, gas cooktop and lots of storage in the walk-in pantry.
The master bedroom is a true sanctuary, complete with a generous walk-through robe and a luxurious ensuite featuring a speaker system for those pick-me-up tunes first thing in the morning.
The other three bedrooms are well-appointed with built-in robes and ceiling fans, serviced by a three-way bathroom, tiled from floor to ceiling providing comfort for the entire family.
Outside, the property boasts a large, insulated 6 x 9m powered shed with a kitchenette and amenities, ideal for the hobbyist or tradesperson.
Other great features of the home include drive-through access and double parking spaces, 6.6KW solar system to provide ease and convenience, while the inground mineral swimming pool offers endless summer fun.
