Bambridge shocked to be inaugural Scorchers best and fairest

Wagga Scorchers have crowned their inaugural best and fairest player after an intense first season in the Capital League one competition.
Winner Denzel Bambridge said he was shocked when his name was called at the Scorchers presentation night on Saturday.
"I thought I played pretty well, definitely improved towards the back end of the season but to be honest I was very surprised to win the award, I thought there were a few other blokes that deserved it a bit more than I did," Bambridge said.
"I was very honoured to win it."
In the club's first season competing in Canberra, Bambridge said there was plenty opportunities for improvement and learning.
Feeling the whole squad stepped up their game as the season wore on, he said it was a great experience playing with the team.
Featuring players from across several local Wagga clubs, he said the adjustment to playing with players he was used to being against took a few weeks.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Like with everything new there were a couple of teething issues here and there but I think we really started to develop a good culture around the team and really came together towards the end of the season," he said.
"Hopefully we'll continue to build into next year.
"Every player on the team definitely proved week in and week out that they deserved their spot, it was a bit tricky at the start going from versing them in the Wagga comp to playing with them on the weekend but I think in the end we all were able to gel when we needed to."
Bambridge credited a childhood friend with first introducing him to hockey in late primary school.
After convincing his friend to play Aussie rules, he was dragged to a hockey training session as payback.
"I got my mate from Melbourne to play Aussie rules with me and then he said that because he did that, I had come play hockey and I never went back to footy, he converted me across," Bambridge said.
With plans to continue with the team in 2024, Bambridge said his eyes are already set on pre-season to begin in two months time.
"I'll be back next season," he said.
"We've been told to preseason starts in two months, so we're getting into it early, and hopefully the fitness that let us down towards the end of the season won't be a problem for next year," he said.
