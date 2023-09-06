Wagga Swans just held off Turvey Park in a thrilling finish to the Wagga District Junior Football League under 15's grand final.
Ahead by 27 points at three quarter time, the Swans were then kept scoreless in the final quarter as Turvey Park rallied to kick three final term goals.
The Bulldogs finished strongly and kicked 3.5 in the final quarter however fell just short as the Swans escaped with a 5.10 (40) to 4.12 (36) victory.
Swans coach Daniel Withers admitted that he was feeling nervous in the final quarter as the Bulldogs continued to reduce the margin.
"There was definitely no fingernails left and the heart rate was definitely up," Withers said.
"Turvey come back strong and it was a very good close game and I expected that from a quality opposition."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Withers said he was immensely proud of his sides efforts in the last quarter as they managed to just fend off a fast finishing Bulldogs outfit.
"They definitely hung tough," he said.
"They had it against them there in the last quarter but that was our own doing and they definitely stayed up and put in the hard yards.
"It was pretty hard for them but they got it done and they persevered."
The Bulldogs started the better of the two sides and came into quarter time with a nine point lead however Withers said that he was overall pretty happy with the Swans start to the contest.
"The start was about how we thought it would start," he said.
"I knew Turvey would come out pretty strong and I knew our blokes just had to do the pressure things.
"Yes it was a low scoring first quarter but I was happy with their performance in the first quarter because all our pressure acts were there and I knew that we would come out in the second quarter and play better.
"It was all positive, they were doing everything right we just didn't get the bounce of the ball in the first quarter but they hung tough."
The Swans then kicked the only three goals of the second quarter to hit the front before adding another two majors in the third term to further extend their lead.
Billie Burns was named best on ground for the Swans after an outstanding performance against the Bulldogs.
Withers was proud of the efforts of Burns but noted that he wasn't the only standout performer in the victory.
"There was Billie Burns then there was Judd Withers and Will Mutton," he said.
"Will Mutton I thought he was brilliant in the back line at full back and centre half back.
"The same with Lachy Bruce and the whole back line was instrumental in defending, they were given tasks on set players that they had to man up on and they all done that.
"Cooper Payne he got the unlucky job of manning up on Harry Glanvill and we know how important Harry is to Turvey.
"He probably sacrificed a bit of his game to man up on Harry and tag him and he done a great job.
"Then there was the usual suspects in Ashton Campbell and then Cam Morphett in the ruck and Judd Withers down at full forward.
"He then moved into the ruck and took himself down to centre half back, Riley Bradshaw was good but he got injured in the first five minutes.
"But he was tough enough to come back, he didn't play all the game but he did play and when he did he was instrumental.
"But Billie Burns was outstanding on the ground in his attack and his defence."
Lucas Roberts finished with two goals for Turvey Park and was named best on ground for the Bulldogs while Glanvill, Jag Ashcroft, Jaiden Cherian and Wil Howard were also influential in a losing side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.