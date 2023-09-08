BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Elegance enhanced by convenience best describes this executive-style, low-maintenance 'lock-up and leave' home.
Peacefully positioned the highly sought-after location of Tatton, the residence itself oozes style and sophistication while promising a lifestyle of ease.
Indulging in the nearby offerings of the prestigious Country Golf Club, this home strikes the perfect balance between luxury and practicality.
Selling agent Jason Kelly said this location offers a great level of serenity, amongst like-for-like, quality homes.
"You will experience the lifestyle of peace and quiet of suburban living while also enjoying the convenience of quick access to the prestigious Country Golf Club, mere minutes from your doorstep," he said.
"Tatton's tightly-held charm, coupled with this idyllic setting, creates an unbeatable living experience, making this property a true gem in an already prestigious neighbourhood."
Opportunities like this are indeed a rarity in the Tatton community, and Jason said this property represents "an invitation to seize the lifestyle you've always aspired to".
"It's more than just a house - it's your ticket to a life of comfort, convenience, and the fulfillment of dreams," Jason said.
The spacious and impeccably-designed residence is located on an 717m2 allotment. It has four large bedrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom with ensuite and an oversized walk-in robe.
With a separate lounge, living area, and an additional third living space ideal for a kids' playroom or home office, there's plenty of room for everyone.
The heart of the home is the functional kitchen, featuring a stunning Blue Gum timber island bench, a walk-in pantry, and brand-new 900 freestanding oven with a gas cooktop.
Stay comfortable all year with ducted heating and cooling, and park your vehicles securely in the double garage equipped with remote access and security cameras for peace of mind.
The backyard is an entertainer's paradise, offering a private outlook from the expansive alfresco area, complete with a built-in BBQ and fridge ideal for gatherings.
The beautifully landscaped gardens surround the yard, which incorporates a sparkling inground swimming pool, perfect for warm summer days.
