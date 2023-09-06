The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Ariah Park teen Zachary James Dart pleads guilty to DUI charge after alleged police pursuit near Hillston

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say a teenager attempted to hide on a property after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit near Hillston. File picture
Police say a teenager attempted to hide on a property after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit near Hillston. File picture

A teenager has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge after appearing in court over multiple charges relating to firearms and an alleged police pursuit in the region's west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.