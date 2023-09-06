A teenager has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge after appearing in court over multiple charges relating to firearms and an alleged police pursuit in the region's west.
Ariah Park man Zachary James Dart, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a mid-range PCA in the Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
He also faced one count of driving recklessly or furiously or speeding in a dangerous manner, not displaying P plates as required under a P2 licence, not safely storing ammunition as a holder of category A and B licence and entering inclosed agricultural lands in company in possession of ammunition.
No pleas have yet been entered to those charges.
The charges stem from an alleged police pursuit late last month.
About 7.30pm on August 26 police were patrolling the intersection of Mount Grace Road and Kidman Way at Wallanthery when they attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Triton driving at excessive speed.
But when it failed to stop, police made off in pursuit, only to stop a short time later due to safety concerns.
Following inquiries, police attended a property on O'Briens Road shortly after 8pm that night where police say they found the alleged driver, Dart, and two passengers hiding.
Police conducted a breath test on Dart, which allegedly returned a positive result, and arrested him, conveying him to Hillston Police Station for secondary testing where they charging him with further offences.
It comes after investigators attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team established Operation Brushwood to target rural crime related offences across the Hillston, Booligal, Hay and Rankin Springs areas.
Between August 24 and 28 officers conducted 28 random breath tests, vehicle and person searches, sale yard, firearm, fishing licence and kangaroo harvest inspections, with a number of infringement notices issued over the course of the operation.
During the operation investigators also spoke with landholders in the area to provide advice on target hardening measures and the importance of reporting crime early to police.
Operations will continue in the future.
