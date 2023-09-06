Turvey Park completed a perfect season in the Wagga District Junior Football League under 11's competition after defeating Eastlakes-MCU in the grand final by 72 points.
The Bulldogs were undefeated heading into the clash with the Goannas and finished their first competitive season in fine form running out 12.8 (80) to 1.2 (8) victors at Robertson Oval.
Bulldogs co-coach Carl Goesch was proud of the achievement and happy his side could finish off the year with a win in the grand final.
"Yeah they did really well," Goesch said.
"They are a good bunch of kids and it was a really good achievement for them to get that done and do it the way they did."
Under 11's is the first competitive season in the Wagga District Junior Football League and Goesch felt his side had improved massively throughout the season.
"Definitely, huge development," he said.
"Just the way they communicate and their teamwork they've improved on that week by week which has been great."
Judd McKelvie kicked four goals against the Goannas and was awarded the best on ground medal for the Bulldogs.
McKelvie has enjoyed a great year up forward for the Bulldogs and finished the season with an impressive tally of 45 goals.
Goesch was happy with McKelvie's efforts in the grand final and said that he deserved the success that he was having.
"He's a really good kid," he said.
"You don't hear much from him at training as he just goes about what his footy is.
"He's a great kid and he deserves it, he's played really well all season."
McKelvie wasn't the only standout in the win for the Bulldogs with Chance Brooks, Rex Benecke and Judd Curry all having impressive games.
Goesch was proud of the efforts of Brooks, who he believed was another strong contender for Turvey Park's best on ground.
"He was definitely up there for me for best on ground," he said.
"He was really great for us in the ruck there and anywhere he played he was good."
Nate Schofield was named best on ground for the Goannas while Joseph Byrne and Leni Robertson were both also impressive.
