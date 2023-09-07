IT WOULD be hard to find someone that has played a bigger role in Northern Jets' revival than Jack Fisher.
The loyal Jets midfielder will run out for his first senior grand final in Saturday's Farrer League decider in the knowledge things could have looked a hell of a lot different at the club this year.
Fisher was at home cutting up a pig in November last year when he decided he better show his face at a Jets' crisis meeting after the role's of president, vice-president and secretary were left vacant at the club's annual general meeting.
A couple of hours later, he left the meeting as president and the rest, now, is history.
"The meeting, I had no intention of going to," Fisher recalled this week.
"I was cutting up a pig and I thought I'd quickly go in and see what was going on.
"I had not one intention of becoming president. Then I went and sat down in there and next minute I walk out the door once the meeting was over as president."
So Fisher went about the leading the club's revival and 10 months later finds himself preparing for the Farrer League grand final.
He credits his committee for their work.
"It was never going to be doom and gloom because I think eventually someone would have put their hand up but it did take about two hours to get someone to do it, I was just the one that caved first," he said.
"But we've got a terrific committee, everyone loves helping out, it's been a walk in the park for me, really, my secretary and treasurers and vice-presidents do a power of work to allow me to still play football and do everything I want to do on game day.
"I've just got terrific people involved and even people not in executive positions, there are so many people behind the scenes who just do their part week in, week out to make the club run seamlessly.
"Now you fast forward from that crisis meeting and we're going to be playing on the biggest day of the Farrer League calendar year, the day everyone strives to do, to be there on the last day of the year and give yourself a chance at the ultimate goal."
So not only has Fisher led the way off the field, he's also the Jets' captain on it.
He is busting to get out there against The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday and lead from the front.
"I'm pretty keen. I've been playing first grade footy for 12 years now and been knocked out in two prelims," he said.
"But also this year is probably a little bit more special to get into a grand final playing alongside my brother and two of my cousins and a lot of childhood friends so it just makes this one that little bit more special if we can get over the line but just getting there I think is a massive achievement.
"You see other sides that have a lot bigger area to draw from and we're just a couple of small little downs who amalgamated and we're nearly there, just one more to go."
Fisher admits the path to his maiden grand final appearance hasn't been easy. He's been a mainstay during some tough times at the Jets but says it makes him more appreciation for their current position.
"We would turn up training (some years) and there would be six blokes at training on a Tuesday night and maybe 15 or 20 on a Thursday," he said.
"It took a lot of will power to get you to training sometimes, you could take the easy option and just say I'm working late or something like that but this year, now, you're telling the old man you're going now because you want to get there and there are 40 of your best mates all putting in the work together.
"We all set ourselves the goal earlier in the year that we want to play finals and once we got finals, we set ourselves the goal that we wanted to play more than one final, then we wanted to be there on the last day of the year and we've been ticking off goals that we've set as a team.
"My early days, there wasn't much success, I've only played in two finals series, besides this one, so in 12 years I've had 10 years of watching my mates play it and obviously my brother Sam won three flags in a row at Temora and that was great for him but it was pretty hard watching everyone else have success.
"Hopefully it's our turn to get a little bit of success, the light's at the end of the tunnel for the blokes that have been loyal to the Jets, there is still a few of us there.
"To be a one-club player is something I hold very highly, I look at Chris Bell and playing 300 first grade games at Northern Jets and that's something I want to do.
"I would never even think about leaving the Jets and that's something I hold very highly."
