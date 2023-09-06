The Riverina's State Emergency Service head has urged the community to prepare for the upcoming storm season.
With concerns of severe storms and heavy rainfall over what is likely to be a drier season - allaying fears of flooding compared to what the region experienced last year - SES southern zone chief superintendent Ben Pickup said being ready will be key.
While the emergency organisation has acknowledged that chances of flooding and rain are lower than the last 12 months, the warmer and drier climate could create the conditions for severe storms and scattered rainfall.
"There is still moisture around in southern NSW and these can lead to short intense rainfall bursts from severe storms, hail stones damaging wind gusts," Superintendent Pickup said.
People can take small steps to prepare such as clearing over hanging branches and ensuring their gutters are clear, the commander advised.
NSW SES said it is experiencing very different climate conditions than the last few years with La Nina and is shifting to an El Nino alert stage.
"Across southern NSW particularly in the southern zone of the Riverina area we had 8331 incidents last year," said Mr Pickup.
"We're expecting not quite as many incidents this year [but are] still prepared and ready to go as storms can occur anywhere at any time."
The flood risk this year is considered average, the SES said.
Riverina councils faced damage bills well into the millions for roads alone after last year's major flooding along the Murrumbidgee River, with the Australian Local Government Association estimating the cost of repairing the nation's flood-ravaged roads at $3.8 billion.
The 2022 flood event cut major highways for weeks, destroyed transport networks and wreaked havoc for communities right along the river for months as the floodwater lingered on already-drenched ground.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Hugh McDowell said the long-range forecast shows that NSW can expect much less rainfall than last year and lower than median rainfall through spring.
"There is also a very high chance of daytime maximum and overnight minimum temperatures being higher than usual," Mr McDowell said.
"We can expect the number of severe storms to be close to historical averages this year.
"Whilst these two climate drivers can reduce overall rainfall their influence on severe storms is less pronounced. We can expect the number of severe storms to be close to historical averages this year."
