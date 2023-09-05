Strong Southern Inland presence for Capital Cup

There is a strong Southern Inland influence in the Brumbies Country men's team for the Capital Cup.
Despite Southern Inland's dominance of the Brumbies Provincial Tournament coming to an end this year, players from the region still out number their Monaro and South Coast counterparts in the team to play at Bateman's Bay on Saturday.
Coach Nick McCarthy is pleased with the strength of the men's team to take on City South and the Brumbies under 19s.
"I really am happy this year," McCarthy said.
"There's significantly less changes than last season's team and I'm very excited to get on the park this weekend.
"There's quite a few new faces, which is always the way when you get into rep circles and different guys put their hands up and want to have a crack.
"With different availabilities through the rep program season it's a good opportunity for some guys to have a go."
READ MORE
There are a couple of familiar faces in the squad who are now playing in Canberra with former Bill Castle Medal winner Lochie Ramm and Nathanael Mooney both in the squad.
McCarthy believes they will add some more experience to the side.
"We also have the ability to have a look at some Canberra-based players who have come through the regional pathways so the fact we can bring in a guy with Nate Mooney's experience at Gungahlin, and in last year's Griffins side, and bring back in Lochie Ramm, who has been there before with Southern Inland and the ACT Country team is really cool," he said.
"It's a good opportunity for them to get back playing with the boys that started playing rep rugby with.
There has already been a change to the squad with Tumut's Jim Meya pulling out.
He has been replaced by Goulburn's Eric Brown.
The best performers from the Capital Cup will be selected in the ACT Griffins team for the Australian Rugby Shield, which will be played in Brisbane over the October long weekend.
Tom Blanch (Wagga City), Eric Brown (Goulburn), Matthew Caldwell (Jindabyne), Lachie Day (Waratahs), Emilio De Fanti (Waratahs), Stephen Gill (Tumut), Dylan Johnson (Jindabyne), Aaron Kearns (ADFA), Jack Ketteringham (Tumut), Euston Leota (Bungendore), Christian Mata'afa (Tumut), Aidan McCominsky (ADFA), Alex Meades (Ag College), Nathanael Mooney (Gungahlin), Will Mooney (Goulburn), Ethan Muller (ADFA), Tomasi Nabuliawaqa (Wagga City), Eroni Naua (Waratahs), Jacob Nielsen (Wagga City), Liam Pepper (Jindabyne), Lochlan Ramm (Uni Norths) Joel Salusalumas (Tumut), Matt Spratley (Goulburn), Riley Turner (Braidwood), Vincent Wise (Tumut)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.