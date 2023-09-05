The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Strong Southern Inland presence for Capital Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Meades is the lone Ag College representative in the Brumbies Country side for the Capital Cup on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Alex Meades is the lone Ag College representative in the Brumbies Country side for the Capital Cup on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

There is a strong Southern Inland influence in the Brumbies Country men's team for the Capital Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.