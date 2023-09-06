The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

The Daily Advertiser letters: John Farnham join-in sparks musings on vote mix tape

By Letters
September 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your say: Farnham join-in sparks musings on vote mix tape
Your say: Farnham join-in sparks musings on vote mix tape

I couldn't believe I was seeing it. A Pope cartoon that was not only coherent but contained a morsel of humour (DA, 4/9).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.