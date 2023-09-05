Wide open race for Weissel Medal

It's been an even Group Nine competition, with the top four teams separated by two points by the end of round 16, and the Weissel Medal race shapes as a similar affair.
Group Nine's best and fairest winner will be announced at Wagga RSL Club on Wednesday night.
Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow went into last year's count as a standout, before going on to win by three votes.
Bristow is the competition's leading pointscorer but is not expecting to go back-to-back.
"I wasn't there at the halfway point and we've had a lot of good players," Bristow said.
However the star playmaker is unsure of who will follow in his footsteps after Jacob Sturt was left off the nomination list.
"My short-priced favourite didn't even get nominated so I'm pretty mind blown about that to be honest," Bristow said.
"That's Jacob Sturt. He's just been outstanding for us this year. I've watched most games and I don't think there has been a better forward than him in the comp at the moment but I guess what hurts him is he's a passionate player, he has had a fair few sin bins.
"In saying that he didn't even get nominated for team of year, which is just mind blowing.
"Behind him, and I'm probably being a bit biased here but Michael Fenn has been really good for us too.
"It would be no surprise if he got it, but again he's had a couple of sin bins that might hurt him as well."
After switching roles with Bristow during the season, Blues hooker Jordan Anderson held a one-vote lead when the tally was released after round seven.
Anderson was one clear of Gundagai second rower Jack Schubert with Young second rower Josh Ayers, Albury forward Isaac Carpenter and Gundagai centre Mat Lyons a further vote behind.
Bristow thought Anderson missing games in the middle of the season might hurt his chances of holding on.
"There hasn't been a massive standout across the other teams," Bristow said.
"Everyone has been really good and the competition has been pretty even."
Josh Ayers (Young), Royce Tout (Gundagai), Josh McCrone (Temora)
