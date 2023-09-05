A big grand final display completed a strong season for Wagga Crows Green in the under 10s Southern Inland juniors competition.
After finishing on top of the ladder, the Crows put on a big performance to take a 38-14 victory over Cootamundra Black in Griffith on Sunday.
Coming into the decider with plenty of confidence, coach Michael Davis was impressed with how the team delivered.
"They were probably the most dominant side throughout the year and we did mention to them that they do deserve it but nothing comes easy," Davis said.
"From the outset they were quite determined to improve throughout the year, eager to learn and it paid off in the end.
"It was great for them."
Finn Hawkins and James Robertson both crossed for doubles in the big win while James Glover and Tom Bull also scored tries.
Tom Bull kicked two conversions as did Charlie Forsyth.
Davis thought it was a real team effort.
"You can never count your chickens but in the end it was convincing," he said.
"Whenever we've faced Cootamundra this year it did go up a bit in intensity, even on the sideline, but it was great.
"The boys knew what was coming and they are a pretty physical little side.
"Our guys really had to step up."
However Wagga's under 15s girls couldn't replicate the same result in their grand final.
Instead they fell to a 39-17 loss against Temora on Sunday.
Georgina Hayes, Isabella Stone and Jordyn McFadden scored tries in the loss.
Griffith made the most of their home ground advantage with big wins in the 17s girls grand finals as well as the under 14s and under 16s boys.
Under 10s - Wagga Green 38 d Cootamundra Black 14
Under 10s touch sevens - Cootamundra Red 20 d Cootamundra Black 15
Under 12s - Leeton 29 d Temora 0
Under 13 girls - Temora 39 d Young 10
Under 13s touch sevens - Young White 10 d Young Green 5
Under 14 boys - Griffith 58 d Young 7
Under 15s girls - Temora 39 d Wagga 17
Under 16s boys - Griffith 65 d Temora 17
Under 17s girls - Griffith 48 d Young 0
