Wagga United happy with squad development as season ends

Wagga United have finished their Leonard Cup season with a draw against South Wagga.
After struggling to get their best 16 available all season, it took until round 15 for United to get their first win on the board.
Co-coach James Samson said despite their struggles through the season he's proud of their efforts.
"Overall, I'm really happy with the performance," Samson said.
"About halfway through the season we realised we weren't where we should be given some of the performances we had, but in my opinion, we didn't have our 16 who I consider our first grade team available until two rounds ago due to uni commitments and people being away or injured.
"Whilst it didn't end up the way we wanted this season, overall the performances in the back half of this year have been absolutely outstanding and I can't fault any of the girls.
"We had some really outstanding individual performances in the team, but as a collective they all just came together, wanted to enjoy their football, and made the most of it."
Samson said he felt the side were unlucky to not score more against South Wagga on Sunday.
Feeling they were dominant in the second half, Samson said they made opportunities well.
Looking across the season he said there isn't a single player across either women's grade that he doesn't believe improved.
With an influx of new players to the club, and sport, he's enjoyed helping incoming athletes find their feet within the game.
"We have a lot of girls this year that have never played before and some really athletic sporty girls that have never played football before," Samson said.
"Across all different codes of football different skill sets are needed and a lot of them really stuck to their guns and really worked hard to get to where they wanted to be."
Samson said it's hard to pinpoint any individual from the weekend's game, but was particularly impressed with the consistency of three players throughout the season.
"It's hard to pinpoint anyone in particular that really stood out, everyone really put in a big shift, a big effort," he said.
"Having a lot of them say to me we can't wait for next year is a really good sign and for me it was always about retention and growing the women's squad.
"I think it is a compliment from other teams that they were surprised where we were but I've learnt over the years sometimes that's just football, you don't get the results you think you need, but if we just keep working and keep developing, I have no doubt over the next few years the Wagga United teams will be where they need to be.
"Giving credit to one person in particular is really quite hard but I think for me the outstanding players I've had this year are Kaitlin Taylor, Annabel Laing, and Alesha Hinkley, in terms of consistency and effort those three are the first ones that jump to mind in the way that they played and worked hard for the team just to get the most out of it."
Cootamundra joins both Wagga United and South Wagga in finishing their year in the round games.
Meanwhile Hanwood, Tolland, Young, and Junee have eyes firmly set on this weekend's Leonard Cup finals.
