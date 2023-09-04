Jolliffe disappointed season is over, but proud of first year efforts

Their season didn't end as they'd hoped, but Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Olivia Jolliffe is proud of the season gone.
Coming into the role for the first time this year, Jolliffe said her team was simply outplayed by Griffith in Sunday's semi final.
"We really went into this game with high expectations of ourselves but more so just to see how far we could push ourselves knowing that Griffith are so strong and have been so strong across majority of grades for a while," Jolliffe said.
"Griffith being one of the benchmark teams, we really had to have 60 minutes of going at the ball, on the money netball and unfortunately we just let ourselves down last in a few minutes."
Ultimately losing by seven goals, 43-36, the game never looked out of reach, with the sides going goal-for-goal until late in the fourth quarter.
This year's Collingullie squad looked vastly different to last years, and with just one season together Jolliffe was pleased at how far they've come.
"I feel for us as a club with a new group of players in their first season together, some of our girls have never even played finals before, so to get this far into finals, I'm really proud," Jolliffe said.
"It does hurt as an old dog, I hate losing more than I like winning, so it hurts but I'm really proud of how well the team fronted up and have taken on challenges and adapted.
"I can put any one of those players on in any position and they really would give it their all and have a direct impact.
"We've got so much potential there to hone in on and even in our younger groups too, the girls are coming up, we're excited to see what we can facilitate moving forward.
"I am really proud of today's effort."
The smallest margin they've had against the Swans all season, Jolliffe said she can see the ongoing improvement within the team.
Though disappointed to have allowed the margin extend in the final minutes, she credited Griffith for having a strong showing.
"I think the better team won on the day, and a more experienced team won on the day," she said.
"I'm really excited to see how far they go, I think Griffith is a really wonderful team, they've got a good group of girls, and you know when you come up against them that they're here to play a really good quality netball and it's enjoyable to play."
Following the win Griffith progressed to this Sunday's preliminary final to play against Coolamon for a spot in the grand final against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in a fortnight.
