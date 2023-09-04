Wagga is set to welcome its second pop culture Mini-Con in less than two months.
The national manga event is set to hit the Sturt Mall this week as national retailer QBD Books kicks off its inaugural pop culture event.
Running in special pop-up locations in the Sturt Mall from Thursday to Sunday this week, Mini-Con will feature cosplay competitions, manga giveaways, manga and anime characters and more.
It comes barely six weeks after Wagga Showground hosted the Gamma Expo, which drew more than 1000 people, almost double its previous attendance in 2019.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Riding the rising popularity wave of the genre, the Sturt Mall bookstore will run its first-ever four-day Mini-Con.
QBD Books CEO Nick Croydon said the pop-culture genre has risen so much in popularity in recent years that it is now as popular as crime fiction.
He said this week's event aims to bring the feel of city-based conventions like Supanova and Oz Comic-Con to regional consumers.
He said the big conventions tend to only be in big cities such as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney.
"If you live in [Wagga], you have to go on a big trip [to see them]," he said.
"So rather than making people in the regions spend a fortune on trips and tickets [out of town]... which is hard to afford these days.... [we decided to bring the genre to the regions]."
"So... while we can't go and hire a [big] venue... we thought, why not just hold it at our store, because our team members love the genre.
"They said they would get dressed up, put on cosplay and talk to like-minded souls."
Mr Croydon also encouraged the public to dress up and turn up at the Mini-Con for the cosplay competition.
"We will post the photos on our social media and...run a competition for the best-dressed cosplay, with various prizes on offer, including box sets and special editions," he said.
As part of the initiative, QBD will be holding similar pop culture Mini-Con events in 40 of its stores across the country.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.