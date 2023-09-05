The loss of sweet, tiny honey-bees to the parasitic Varroa mite is bigger than we think ("Tracing uncovers new Varroa mite infestation in western Riverina", DA, 29/8).
A huge 65 per cent of Australia's horticultural and agricultural crops rely on honey bees for pollination. Globally, the economic value of bees as pollinators sits between US$235 and US$577 billion per year. And that doesn't include the value of the honey we so dearly love.
Thanks to the beekeepers and DPI plant protection team for working hard to eliminate the threat of Varroa mite spread.
We must maintain high standards of surveillance and biosecurity. Without healthy bees, our food security is threatened.
Vote No for the Status Quo, and if that sits well with you, then go ahead and cast your vote. However, if we keep doing the same thing we cannot ever hope for a different result.
There are many issues that we hope a successful Voice referendum on October 14 will create new pathways for a change of heart, by creating more direct and effective access, consultation, resolution, and repair. We hope we can stop paper shuffling and passing the buck.
One issue is Indigenous incarceration (and resultant deaths in custody) rates. The good news is that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander imprisonment rate decreased by about 3 per cent in the year to June 2022. The bad news is that these prisoners 32 per cent of all prisoners are from an Indigenous population of around 3 per cent of the entire country. Of this 32 per cent, 91 per cent were male, median age 33 and 78 per cent had been in adult prison before.
The Uluru statement from the Heart states, "...we are the most incarcerated people on the planet. We are not an innately criminal people".
One of my ancestors came here in chains, he stole an overcoat (80 per cent were male). We tell of the difficult times these ancestors faced in England, Scotland and Ireland at the time of early colonial settlement, and that is why the incarcerated population became so overwhelmingly large that the Australia solution was formulated. Our ancestors were not innately criminal people either. What we saw was a symptom of injustice and extreme economic hardship, and an upheaval of society as we entered the Industrial Revolution, we know that story.
So, could it be that 32 per cent of prisoners from just 3 per cent of the general population might also face such issues of injustice and economic hardship, in addition to the attempted genocide, destruction of culture, language and volition, dislocation from traditional lands, and all the rest of a terribly violent history we conveniently forget?
Will The Voice repair all that? It is possible with time, hard work, commitment, and courage, but it's a better chance than the status quo, so please vote Yes.
The Yes case is talking of a plan B.
They are saying if the Yes case goes down then they have other plans.
They are preparing for a defeat in the referendum.
As El Nino continues to gather strength in the Pacific, scientists warn that the south will almost certainly take its turn in the coming summer to also receive shocking record breaking heat - as experienced in the north - that has caused so much grief of recent times.
Unless the burning of fossil fuels to create energy is severely reduced, with considerable haste, climate related disasters, resulting from fast increasing world temperatures, can now be expected in all summers across the world.
