One of my ancestors came here in chains, he stole an overcoat (80 per cent were male). We tell of the difficult times these ancestors faced in England, Scotland and Ireland at the time of early colonial settlement, and that is why the incarcerated population became so overwhelmingly large that the Australia solution was formulated. Our ancestors were not innately criminal people either. What we saw was a symptom of injustice and extreme economic hardship, and an upheaval of society as we entered the Industrial Revolution, we know that story.