Leeton ready for finals to kick off, Murphy hopes to stay off field

After weeks of player preservation and finals preparation, Leeton United are excited to finally kick their game up a gear.
Defeating Tumut 2-0 on Saturday, coach Ethan Murphy said they're ready for finals to begin now the home and away season has finished.
"We started as close to full strength as possible at the beginning of the game, but we still had one or two players on yellow card limits that we were conscious of and obviously injuries you're always conscious of so we played probably properly for the first half to a point," Murphy said.
"If I'm being totally honest, we spoke about not making any silly tackles, not going to ground, don't get milked into 50-50 contests, just shepherd, don't do anything silly. "
Murphy said he also took the opportunity to debut several third grade players, and give them a taste of first grade football.
He said both sides just enjoyed playing a light-hearted game to end the home and away season, with the ladder locked in before they took the field.
"It's tricky in that you want to get a good run in and kind of lift the intensity [leading into finals] but you're also trying to preserve everyone too, so you're not really playing with the same intensity that you normally would," Murphy said.
"It's good to be able to finally flick the switch and say okay, it's go time, now we can hit the ground running and actually lift it up again.
"Everyone's champing at the bit which is good and we should have everyone available next weekend, which is exciting and gets me off the field."
Fred Gardner remains a test ahead of Sunday's final against Tolland, though Murphy is confident he will take the field.
Not buying into other team's seasons, Murphy said he's not taking their last meeting as gospel for the game to come, nor is he concerned with Tolland's loss to Wagga United last week.
"I don't know what sort of team they've got in terms of if we played them at full strength last time or not, and vice versa they don't know that about us," he said.
"Finals football is hard to predict and anyone can turn up on the day, sometimes it might not even be about the football but about the want.
"I'm expecting a good game to be honest.
"We don't pay any attention to anyone else, we focus on ourselves and how we play and what we can do.
"Some people might look at our results this weekend and go 'oh, what happened?' but it's hard to look at results and take anything from it because you don't really know what's going on internally within the club, with regards to who is resting, how they approach the game and that sort of thing, so I don't care about their previous results to be blunt."
Leeton United play Tolland while Hanwood play Lake Albert at Rawlings Park in the first round of Pascoe Cup finalson Sunday at 4pm.
