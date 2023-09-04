The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Leeton ready for finals to kick off, Murphy hopes to stay off field

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 4 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy is hopeful he won't need to take the field again this season. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy is hopeful he won't need to take the field again this season. Picture by Liam Warren

After weeks of player preservation and finals preparation, Leeton United are excited to finally kick their game up a gear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.