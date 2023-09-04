Wagga City Wanderers SL2 champions after late comeback

Wagga City Wanderers second grade women's side have stormed to a 2023 premiership after an outstanding 2-1 win on Sunday.
After going down to their opposition Majura FC 4-0 just a fortnight ago, the side refocused and battled for the full 90-minutes to get the win.
Coach Rod Buik said the premiership win was well deserved after a massive season.
"The game was really good," Buik said.
"We played Majura two weeks ago and they beat us 4-0 in the last round of the competition, so we knew that we had to make some changes, do a few things differently and be trained for those things.
"We made all the adjustments we needed to and everything just fell into place."
Down 1-0 early in the first half, it wasn't until the 77th minute that Bronte Buik got the Wanderers first goal of the day.
Just six minutes later Kate Foley kicked the match winning goal, sending her side to victory.
"The girls just stuck to their guns and played the formation that we wanted to, that we worked on," Buik said.
"We scored in the 77th minute and then Kate Foley headed the winning goal in at the 83rd minute from a lovely cross from Charlotte [Worrell-Barry] which then sealed the game for us."
Buik said it was the team's defence that won them the game, with fantastic efforts from their back-line and keeper, including a saved dot shot.
"We worked on being really tight and the girls stuck to the plan and Majura just couldn't make a break," he said.
"They couldn't get through, and as a result they started getting more frustrated, and our girls just played football, they played their football.
"The combination of plays throughout the game were excellent, and we took the ball out wide and called it back to the middle, then took the ball down the middle and took it out wide and brought it back in, we just made them run and run and run and they actually tired towards the end but our girls are fit, and out ran them."
For a team filled with teenagers, Buik said he's proud of how well the team has held their own in the high level competition.
Grace Cooper was awarded the player of the match medal, with Buik saying she's been a huge asset to the side this season.
A core midfielder for the side, he said alongside Bronte Buik she runs up to 10 kilometres a game, with her speed just about unmatched.
"Grace is a workhorse," he said.
"I'm really pleased for her, and it was nice to see she was rewarded for her efforts in the game, and good to see you don't have to score goals necessarily to be the best player, and that's what it's all about, being a team player, and she did a great job of that."
Buik said at the start of the season he said to the side he wanted to make finals, so to have not only made, but won, the grand final was the cherry on top of a fantastic season.
