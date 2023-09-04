Wanderers season comes to an end after double header weekend

Wagga City Wanderers have finished their season after failing to qualify for the 2023 Capital Premier League finals.
Though their final round of games were not as strong as they had hoped, coach Ross Morgan said he can't be anything but proud of the sides last performances.
"It was a good couple of games, our performance was similar to most of the third round of competition, we got caught pushing trying to score the winner, trying to get back into the game, and conceded goals on the break," Morgan said.
"Against White Eagles, we pushed for the winner, and it just seemed the one or two breaks that they got, they scored from.
"So we fixed that on Sunday against Queanbeyan and they've got one of the best players in the league, and he scored what is probably the goal of the season, and we just kept at it, which was good.
"We kept disciplined, we worked hard, especially playing back-to-back, the work rate was exceptional.
"It was a good way to finish the season performance-wise, but unfortunately we couldn't get the three points."
Losing to White Eagles 3-0 on Saturday, they backed up for a much improved 1-1 draw against Queanbeyan on Sunday.
Morgan said he can't fault the effort from his side in the last third of the season, and on reflection wish he'd pushed harder as a coach to help them achieve what they'd hoped to.
"From a coaching point of view we have to look at that last round of the season and think that there were things that we should have done better," Morgan said.
"After we did so well in the first couple of rounds, we didn't push hard enough as a coaching team and you can't fault the effort from the lads.
"It's quite a weird feeling, thinking six weeks ago we were looking at how far Yoogali were above us and then we finished outside the top four, so we can only blame ourselves.
"We had more than enough chances to get over the line and a couple of key decisions, probably went against us in important games and that sent and momentum the other way, and once that happens it's hard to get back on track."
Though ultimately a disappointing slide down the ladder, their final weekend of play had plenty of perks.
Jake Ploenges was back on the field, returning from injury to score Sunday's equaliser, and young Joshua Surian made his first grade debut.
"Josh Syrian made his debut, he only got a couple of minutes but after scoring two goals in 23s he came on and had a run," Morgan said.
Ploenges got about 80 minutes of play under his belt before Morgan said he hobbled from the ground, pleased to have run out for the last game of the season.
Morgan said he thoroughly enjoyed returning to the Wanderers coaching position this season.
Grateful for the support he's received from the club and fellow coaching staff, he's excited for the future of the club.
"It's a great club and you've got Liam Dedini and Michael Lucas, the other coaches, they've been there for years and and they've set the philosophy and how the club runs, it's just a good club to be around," he said.
Though the first grade season has ended, both the men's under 23 and under 18s sides are still in premiership contention.
