Griffith defensive grind pays off for semi-final win

It was an outstanding display of defence from both sides but in a back and forth game it is Griffith who remained in premiership contention on Sunday night.
As defenders at both ends worked overtime, there were turnovers coming from every direction, but breaks early in the game gave the Swans the upper-hand as they entered the fourth quarter.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park managed to bridge the gap but ultimately were outrun by the Griffith outfit 43-36.
Griffith coach Joh Munro said they were anticipating a tough game but that didn't make it any easier.
"It was a very intense game, we had to work for the full 60 minutes to get across the line," Munro said.
"I'm really proud of how we had to work and grind it out, and that work rate paid off with a few turnovers, and we were able to convert those and it gave us the win, but it was a hard fought win."
In an up and down game, Munro said taking a second to really consider their ball movement and make good decisions was hugely important.
Impressed with the defence from both sides, she said it was exhausting out on court but she was pleased to see her side implementing what they'd spoken about.
"The pressure from both sides I thought was excellent defensively today," she said.
"That's what we've spoken about doing, going back and really smothering teams, putting that pressure on all the way down the court and forcing those turnovers.
"But I thought Collingullie did that really well as well, so it was turnover after turnover both ways and that made it a really hard game."
With a sea of red and white down the court, Munro said even with grey bibs it was hard at times to find her players.
She said the dress clash just further forced the side to take a breath and be careful in how they moved the ball.
Sending the ball from defence to attack with great speed, the Swans were forced to pass high before settling into low, sharp passes in their attacking third.
Munro said moving the ball quickly and with precision is a difficult balance at times.
"We're really concentrating on moving the ball down the court quickly to not allow defenders to set up and get them on the back foot and chasing," she said.
"So when you get the ball turning and looking down, if there is one that's down and let it go.
"The highballs we want to try and minimise, they bring defenders into the game, but sometimes, you don't have an option in these high pressure games, you're going to take the options that are open to you.
"I would love them all low, but I think we found the backspace quite well today, so that probably opened up the highballs a little bit for us too."
Post game Munro said the side were up and about, feeling good to be heading into another final next weekend.
Coming back up against Coolamon, she said they were disappointed in their performance last week and are looking forward to redemption.
"I think last week we were disappointed, and Coolamon played an excellent game against us last week, so we've got another chance to come up against them next week, but I think we were just really proud with the work rate from today," she said.
"We had to work insanely hard today to get that win and just being able to grind that out for that 60 minutes, and then be rewarded in that five or six minutes where those Gullie mistakes started to happen because you put that crush on all game, that's what we're really pleased about.
"That mental toughness that we tried to speak about this week came into play, so we're stoked to still be in it and looking forward to the next big game."
Griffith now play Coolamon next Sunday for the final spot in the Riverina League grand final, to play against reigning premiers, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
