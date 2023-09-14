You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Three fabulous days of festivities celebrating the wonder of books has it all at the Ganmain Hall. Hosted by Faraway on Ford, bookworms can hit the Faraway Book Fair from 10am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and browse the new and pre-loved offerings. Take the decision-making out of it completely and grab a mystery bag, or fill your own for $25.
The first day of Marrar Madness gets underway with campdrafting, junior steer ride, ladies barrel racing and local mates Budda and Milo taking on local bucking bull Big Red to raise awareness and funds for a cure for follicular lymphoma. There's live music Friday and Saturday nights over the weekend of Xtreme Broncs, bull riding, food stalls, sideshows, rides and market stalls. Tickets $25 for adults and and $!0 for children (family packs available) cover the whole weekend and are available from Ticketebo.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Silvalite Reserve for the Silvalite Shuffle at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Take off to Tarcutta for a leisurely drive and a great range at the village's monthly markets at the Soldiers Memorial Hall. There will be plenty of home-grown products, plants and jewellery and more on offer. Curb your hunger with a barbecue, sandwiches, cakes and drinks available for purchase.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Spring racing in here and that means a massive Aggies Race Day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Thousands of keen punters will stream through the MTC gates from midday, with entry setting prepaid racegoers back $26.50. The annual races is the biggest day on the Wagga Ag Club calendar after it was started in 1989 to raise money for mate and fellow student Peter Worsley, who sustained spinal injuries in a rugby accident, and the wider WAC community. Fashions on the Field registrations are taken in front of the grandstand, the Old Boys Marquee will be pumping, and crowd favourites Wobbly Boot will be rocking late in the afternoon and into the post-races party. Buses will run from the Slocum Street exit to the CBD at the end of the day.
Get a show fix at Ardlethan, with the community's annual show starting in the morning and offering something for everyone.
Riverina Football League glory is on the line when Narrandera Sportsground turns into a battlefield for Turvey Park in all three grades of the league's decider. A huge day of footy and netball gets under way with first bounce of the under 18s at 9.30am, when MCUE and Turvey Park put it all on the line. Coolamon and Turvey Park will battle it out for reserve grade glory, and then it's Turvey Park again against Griffith Swans at 3pm.
The main events of Marrar Madness kick off at 5pm, continuing a massive weekend of bulls, broncs and horse action on McKelvies Lane. A free kids hour from 4pm gets the next generation introduced to the cowboys and learn how to rodeo. A big night of music is also on the cards. Camping available and the weekend continues on Sunday.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Grand final fever hits Wagga's Equex centre as Group Nine clubs face off for the premiership. Wagga Kangaroos and Young's junior sides kick off at 9.30am for Sullivan Cup glory, followed by the under 18s from Young and Southcity at 10.55am. The leaguetag title will be decided when Temora and Kangaroos take the field at 12.20pm, and Southcity and Young reserve grade kick off at 1.30pm. Then it's all or nothing for Tumut and Kangaroos when the last 90 minutes of the season gets under way at 3pm to decide the 2023 premiers.
A family fun day out will be hosted at Airborne Gymnastics at Bolton Park by the Rotary Club of Wagga. The 90 minutes of action costs $20 per child or $50 for a family pass. Spots are limited and can be booked by calling 0439 429 733.
Another show is ready to go, this time at Young. Head to the cherry capital for a country show day out, with passes $15 for adults, $10 for pensioners and children, or $30 for a family pass.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
