Spring racing in here and that means a massive Aggies Race Day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Thousands of keen punters will stream through the MTC gates from midday, with entry setting prepaid racegoers back $26.50. The annual races is the biggest day on the Wagga Ag Club calendar after it was started in 1989 to raise money for mate and fellow student Peter Worsley, who sustained spinal injuries in a rugby accident, and the wider WAC community. Fashions on the Field registrations are taken in front of the grandstand, the Old Boys Marquee will be pumping, and crowd favourites Wobbly Boot will be rocking late in the afternoon and into the post-races party. Buses will run from the Slocum Street exit to the CBD at the end of the day.

