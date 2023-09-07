You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
For 16 years melanoma lay dormant in Kylie Manson before it was first detected at stage three - now she is encouraging residents to make the most of free skin checks thanks to the visiting Australian Skin Cancer Foundation's Skin Check Truck. The 13.4 metre-long truck features 86 photos of faces of those who have sadly passed away from melanoma, which is the number one cancer for Australians aged between 15 and 39. It will be parked alongside Bolton Park from 9am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday.
It's finally here! The gates are thrown open today for the first of two big days of the annual Wagga Show. All the rides and sideshow alley will be the hottest ticket in town, take in the spectacular exhibits ranging from cakes and embroidery to Lego and chooks and everything in between, or get your gums into a perennial favourites fairy floss, dagwood dogs or a Chiko Roll at its ancestral home, the Wagga Showground. There will be plenty of further cost-free activities to take in, from Canberra's Clockwork Circus, reptile encounters, animal nursery, fire-filled whipcracking shows and of course fireworks at the end of both nights. Country muso Amber Lawrence is the musical attrction. Online tickets are discounted to $13 for adults and $9 for aged pensioners and children aged between 5 and 16. Check out waggashow.com.au for everything else you might need to know.
AFL Hall of Famer and activist Michael Long, Wiradjuri elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman and the Riverina for Yes campaigners invite the public to an evening at the Playhouse Theatre on understanding the Voice on Friday night. Mr Long is stopping in on his 20th anniversary walk from Melbourne to Canberra. They hope to attract people from all over community to come together and learn more about constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through the Voice to Parliament. Doors open to the free, but limited seating, event at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Book a seat through Humanitix.
Riverina Comedy Club returns with Tina Del Twist headlining the monthly show, following some of the best regional comedians the Riverina has to offer, and a special appearance from Jarryd Goundrey on a great night hosted by Dane Simpson. Doors open to the show at Tilly's at 7.30pm, and tickets will set you back $30. Save a few dollars and grab one online through Trybooking for $25.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Silvalite Reserve for the Silvalite Shuffle at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
While away the morning around Wollundry Lagoon and the Civic Centre precinct with the Saturday Wollundry markets. More than 30 stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options between 8am and 1pm. A gold coin donation supports the Rotary Club.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Roll on back to the showgrounds for the final day of the 2023 Wagga Show. The Voice's winner Lachie Gill headlines the music side of Saturday, with the two days of carefree fun winding up with a bang when fireworks light up the sky to mark the end of the show. Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults and $10 for pensioners and children between 5 and 16.
It's finally here: the Farrer League grand final. A huge day of footy and netball at Robertson Oval gets under way with first bounce of the under 18s at 9.30am, when Marrar and North Wagga put it all on the line. CSU Bushpigs and The Rock-Yerong Creek will battle it out for reserve grade glory, and in a first grade grand final for the ages it's The Rock-Yerong Creek against Northern Jets in what is bound to be a thriller. Michael Long will also be stopping in from 11am.
It's been four years since the Griffith Cup was run and won thanks to COVID-19 and a washout, but Dalton Park will be buzzing for the race day's massive return. Gates will open at 11.30am, before the first race begins at 1pm. Complementary buses will run a loop from the Griffith Visitors Centre in Banna Avenue to the race track, and local band Analog Trick will keep the crowd entertained.
Get a little soul into your life with Dancing in the Shadows of Motown, an amazing 10-piece powerhouse band recreating the live performances of some of the greats at Wagga Civic Theatre. The show features the music of The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, The Jackson Five and more. Tickets available from civictheatre.com.au or through the box office. Show starts at 7.30pm, doors and bar open an hour before.
Another night of laughs is on the cards as Riverina Comedy Club hits the road to Tumut. If you missed the Wagga gig, head to Tumut River Brewing Co and pack in a few laughs with Tina Del Twist and the local line-up.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Keen for a show but want to miss the Wagga crowd? Head out to Ariah Park for its annual show, which takes place today. It starts with a barbecue breakfast and then a day of family fun and entertainment gets underway. There will be circus play space from 10.30am, working dog and vintage machinery displays, live music in the afternoon and plenty more. The dog jump starts at 3pm.
Get a taste of spring racing at the Gundagai-Adelong track on Oibell Drive, where the first of six races jumps at 1.25pm. The club promises a day of refreshments, hot food, on-course bookmakers a great southern districts racing.
Head to the zoo and aviary at Wagga's Botanic Gardens and meet the newest additions to the enclosure, Dune Buggy and Safari. The two-year-old dromedary camels arrived this week and are settling in fabulously.
