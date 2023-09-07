It's finally here! The gates are thrown open today for the first of two big days of the annual Wagga Show. All the rides and sideshow alley will be the hottest ticket in town, take in the spectacular exhibits ranging from cakes and embroidery to Lego and chooks and everything in between, or get your gums into a perennial favourites fairy floss, dagwood dogs or a Chiko Roll at its ancestral home, the Wagga Showground. There will be plenty of further cost-free activities to take in, from Canberra's Clockwork Circus, reptile encounters, animal nursery, fire-filled whipcracking shows and of course fireworks at the end of both nights. Country muso Amber Lawrence is the musical attrction. Online tickets are discounted to $13 for adults and $9 for aged pensioners and children aged between 5 and 16. Check out waggashow.com.au for everything else you might need to know.