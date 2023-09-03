The Daily Advertiser
GGGM kicked the last five goals of the game to run out 27-point winners over Collingullie-Glenfield Park

Updated September 3 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 6:35pm
GGGM captain Ben Walsh celebrates a goal during the Lions' 27-point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the first semi-final. Picture by Ash Smith
Five late goals saw Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong grab a 27-point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the first semi-final at Narrandera Sportsground.

