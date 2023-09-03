Five late goals saw Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong grab a 27-point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the first semi-final at Narrandera Sportsground.
Although having control of the lead for most of the day, the Lions found themselves trailing early in the last quarter after Jayden Klemke kicked his second goal of the afternoon.
Looking at a potential straight sets exit, the reigning premiers rose to the occasion to kick the next five and run out 11.8 (74) to 6.11 (47) winners over the Demons.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was thrilled with the late resurgence however also paid credit to the Demons who put up a mighty challenge.
"I've stated many, many times before but we've just got a huge amount of respect for Collingullie footy club," Martyn said.
"The way they go about their footy and just the character of that group, they've had to do it the tough way and they've had their back against the wall for the second half of the season.
"To be able to replicate those performances they've had time and time again, we were pushed right to the brink today and really made to work for that win.
"I've got a huge amount of respect for them and Pez (Nick Perryman) and the footy club as a whole.
"It was always going to be a battle and that's the way it turned out, I'm just really proud of our group for being on the right side of it."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After a low scoring opening term, the Lions took control of the game in the second quarter booting three consecutive goals to open up a 18-point lead.
However, a goal after the halftime siren to Ed Perryman shifted the momentum in Collingullie's favour.
The Demons burst out of the gates in the second half and had levelled the scores five minutes into the third quarter after back-to-back goals to Kane Flack and Harry Wichman.
Matt Hamblin quickly responded for the Lions and after some missed opportunities for the Demons, Ben Walsh further extended GGGM's lead.
However the Demons rallied again with goals to Sam Stening and Klemke seeing Collingullie hit the front.
But with the game on the line it was the Lions who kicked the last five of the contest to secure the 27-point victory and a spot in next weekend's preliminary final against Turvey Park.
Martyn conceded that he had been concerned by the Demons' burst but said he was confident his side would be able to respond to the challenge.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"In that third quarter when they had most of the territory and it was entry after entry, absolutely as a coach you start to question what's the make up of this team.
"But the beautiful thing is that they're a really resilient group, I knew they'd find a way and we've had to do it a few different ways this year.
"We've sometimes had to come from behind and sometimes we've had to bite down on the mouthguard and really will ourselves to a victory and I think we did today.
"We're pretty positive that if we could get it on the outside we knew we might've been able to get some open footy.
"In that last quarter it happened to go that way and I really challenged our midfielders as Ed Perryman had probably the first four clearances of the third quarter and then if it wasn't him then it was (Steven) Jolliffe.
"They were really having a massive role in the game in that period of time and I went to our midfielders at three quarter time and challenged them.
"Blokes like Tom Quinn were absolutely outstanding, he sacrificed his own game to take Ed out of it and to his credit the footy gods shone on him and rewarding him.
"He got some clearances and played a massive part in our win, it's just really good when you see blokes listen to instructions and follow them and they get their reward on the field."
Full Time
GGGM 1.5 4.6 6.6 11.8 (74)
Collingullie GP 1.3 2.6 5.10 6.11 (47)
GOALS: GGGM: B.Walsh 3, K.Watts 2, M.Hamblin 2, J.Peck 1, S.Butterfield 1, T.Quinn 1, J.Lander 1; Collingullie GP: J.Klemke 2, E.Perryman 1, S.Stening 1, K.Flack 1, H.Wichman 1
BEST: GGGM: K.Mahon, H.Carr, M.Hamblin, T.Quinn, B.Walsh, Z.Burhop; Collingullie GP: H.Wichman, E.Perryman, K.Flack, N.Harper, J.Gunning, T.Howard
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.