North Wagga use opening round loss as motivation ahead of grand final qualification

A qualifying final loss for North Wagga in the first week of Farrer League finals may have made all the difference for the reigning premiers, who have earned their spot in this year's grand final opposite Temora.
Losing to East Wagga a fortnight ago, coach Flynn Hogg said, has turned into a blessing, that lit a renewed fire in the bellies of her side.
The Saints stood up to the challenge and for the first time since round two, defeated the Hawks in their preliminary final on Saturday, 27-23.
"It was an amazing game," Hogg said.
"Everyone felt really good, it was the most composed I've seen the girls in a while with just that positive and confident mentality, not arrogant, but just like 'we've got this'."
Taking the minimum seven players into this weekend's preliminary final against the Hawks, she said their last meeting wasn't on their minds.
Having spoken since early in the 2023 season about the need for squad depth, Hogg's efforts were rewarded when Ashley Nilsen took the court this weekend.
After sustaining a season-ending injury in round 13 Hogg made it a priority to qualify Nilson for the 2023 finals.
"We only had seven, so they did an amazing job considering it was so hot and we couldn't roll on and off," Hogg said.
"Ashley Nilson usually plays in our A reserve team and we got her to qualify for finals when I went down.
"She hadn't played any finals games until Saturday, and you wouldn't have been able to tell she hadn't really played with us before.
"She was amazing, she stepped up and everyone else on the court was really supportive of her, and it was just an all around amazing day.
"It's so good to have that A and A reserve squad to train together all year, and then for them to step up, and Ash comes to every training and every game even though she knows she probably won't get on, but you would not have even been able to tell, the way they clicked and gelled was amazing."
Alongside Nilson, Hogg said Keely Stephenson was a force to be reckoned with.
Pleased with how the duo worked the attacking circle edge, she said they were both patient in getting the ball into their shooters around East Wagga's circle defence.
"Obviously you can't really hold on Lauren [Barton] and Claudia [Barton], they're too tall and too strong, so we played a moving circle and I think it worked absolutely great," Hogg said.
"Issy [Hogg] had lots of confidence, she's one of our younger players and we just said just get out there, go your hardest, be confident, put your shots up and that's exactly what she did.
"Lily [Wild] did great being able to play with the younger shooter and having that little bit more pressure on her but she stepped up, she was confident, put her shots up, and it was hot but they kept moving and kept doing everything we asked for them to do and everything we did at training."
Hogg said it was a fantastic performance to watch from her side, and with the grand final just a week away, they've got their eyes on the prize.
After taking just seven players to this weekend's game, Hogg said they'll have a full strength side back in action for the big game next weekend.
After an up and down season, Hogg is already proud of everything her side has achieved, but is hopeful they'll get one more win before they're done.
"It feels really good," she said.
"We've had a lot of ups and downs this year and I feel like losing that first final, it was a good thing in a way, it just put a little bit more fire in our bellies.
"It gave us a bit of a kick up the bottom, like, come on, we've got to work hard for this and I couldn't be any more proud of everyone.
"I think this good coming into the grand final playing every week of finals, instead of having that week or two off, it just allows us to have that practise under pressure and maintaining composure."
North Wagga will play the undefeated Temora in this year's Farrer League A grade final next Saturday at Robertson Oval.
