The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos no longer unbeaten as Temora goes through to grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 3 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Temora ended the unbeaten season of Kangaroos to secure the first place in the Group Nine leaguetag grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.