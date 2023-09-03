Kangaroos no longer unbeaten as Temora goes through to grand final

Temora ended the unbeaten season of Kangaroos to secure the first place in the Group Nine leaguetag grand final.
Coming off the back of a 40-0 win over Albury to start their finals campaign, the Dragons fired early at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Emily Perrot led from the front to put the Dragons on top after 10 minutes.
From there they were able to dictate terms to take a 22-10 victory.
Coach Courtney McCrone was thrilled to hit back from their lone loss of the season in round eight to go straight through to the grand final.
Their defence was what really impressed.
"I'm absolutely thrilled with the girls' effort there," McCrone said.
"That defence was pretty good for the majority of the time, there were a few lapses there that they scored off, but I'm very impressed."
After taking a 12-0 lead into the break, Temora increased their advantage when Molly McCrone went over eight minutes into the second half.
It triggered a big response from their Wagga rivals with back-to-back tries from Jada Hartwig and Shayla Watson getting Kangaroos back into the hunt with more than 10 minutes still to play.
However the premiers hit back as Zoe Bent scored off a repeat set to seal their place in the grand final.
McCrone believes the win will be another confidence boost for the young side after getting one back on Kangaroos.
"We've hit our straps late in the season," she said.
"We weren't playing our best footy then but that's ok and that's how you want the season to go.
"You want to hit form late, not in the middle."
After welcoming plenty of new, younger faces into the side after last year's drought-breaking premiership success, McCrone feels things are really starting to come together.
"There are a lot of young girls in there who are building in confidence and I think a couple of them were our best players today," she said.
Among those was Annabelle Weincke who dove over for Temora's second try four minutes out from half-time.
"Annabelle Weincke was absolutely awesome coming off the bench," McCrone said.
"She's a really quiet kid but she had some great touches."
Meanwhile Kangaroos will be desperate to atone for their first loss when they take on Brothers in the preliminary final at Twickenham on Sunday.
Brothers kept their season alive with a 10-4 win over Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
They hadn't beaten a top-three side all season but also look to be finding their best form when it matters most.
Early tries to Bridie Gregurke and Sophie Crouch gave them a 10-0 lead approaching half-time
Tash Clemson hit back from the Thunder with around seven minutes to play but it wasn't enough to keep their season alive.
Both meetings between the two Wagga clubs have seen Kangaroos record 28-6 victories so far this season.
