ACT and Victoria banned new connections of gas and are aiming to phase out gas consumption. The respective governments have stated they would like to "reduce emissions."
But the way I see it, forcing consumers onto electricity just mean more gas will be available for export. In other words, the same amount of gas will be burnt, just in other countries.
And, effectively, pushing new connections onto electricity will actually increase global production of emissions as base load power is still produced by fossil fuels.
I don't mind transitioning to more efficient technologies. In fact, I believe we should be considering the benefits of new technology each time we upgrade.
However I'm getting tired of governments pushing an argument "they are doing it for climate action" when clearly the reality is different.
I can't wait until we as a country drop the politics of climate nonsense.
I am left wondering when will we be at a stage where we simply embrace new technologies and get on with a gradual transition to clean renewable energy?
In fact, the transition phase shouldn't even be something we need think about, politicise and debate. The economics are driving us that way anyway.
Keith Favell fears the Voice ("Referendum vital to country's future", DA Letters, 30/8). He wrongly believes it will have the power to set "rights and laws" when in fact it is purely advisory.
Mr Favell also wrongly mistakes the 26-page "Document 14" for the Uluru Statement from the Heart when according to the National Indigenous Australians Agency, the additional pages are simply "background and excerpts drawn from the regional dialogues".
And what an impressive process it was to develop the Uluru Statement.
It was proposed by the 16-member Referendum Council - a body jointly appointed by Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten in 2015 - endorsed by 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders and created in consultation with 1200 other Indigenous representatives over six months. Hardly elitist like some claim.
If the Yes vote is carried on October 14, the Parliament will determine the structure of the Voice. There is nothing to fear.
The establishment of a Makarrata Commission is merely hoped for, not guaranteed and certainly not an outcome of the referendum. But surely truth-telling and agreement making are good things that are long overdue.
The Voice is a small step. We must take it.
The young people in general are voting Yes. The older people in general are voting No.
Why? Older people have seen more of life and may be wiser.
They vote, not for themselves, but for the benefit of younger generations of children and grandchildren.
They know that united we stand, divided we fall.
Countless thousands of emperor penguin chicks have recently died in an Antarctic ice break-up.
The ice is melting and with it, their habitat.
Perhaps now, we can set a date to phase out fossil fuels.
