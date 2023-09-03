The Daily Advertisersport
Tolland back on track ahead of next week's finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 3 2023
Charlton Zahra scored twice for Tolland against South Wagga. Picture by Ash Smith
Tolland will go into the finals series with good morale after a solid 6-1 win over South Wagga on Saturday night.

