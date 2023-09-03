Tolland back on track ahead of next week's finals

Tolland will go into the finals series with good morale after a solid 6-1 win over South Wagga on Saturday night.
In the final round game of the year, the Wolves were hoping for a strong outing, preparing themselves for finals to begin next week.
Coach Daniel Okot said they've continued to follow their tried and tested game plan and won't be changing anything as they reach the pointy end of the season.
"We played well this weekend, which is good, we have our game plan just followed it and came out with a good result," Okot said.
Okot said despite the gap between the clubs on the ladder, he made sure the side didn't go into the game lightly.
After a big loss last weekend to Wagga United, morale needed boosting ahead of the finals series.
"We went into the game being serious and playing how we always played," he said.
"I think we looked particularly good in the mids yesterday, Jacob Ochieng, Jason Cuttle, and Max Lysaght all looked very good."
Settling into his on-field role in the second half of the season, Okot continued to practice what he preaches, earning himself two goals.
Also on the board twice was Ochieng and Charlton Zahra, bringing both their goal counts to double digits for the season at 10 and 11 respectively.
"We all had a lot of changes, Nick Tsipiras missed a few which was unlucky, also Lewis [Crowley] had a few that didn't go in, but we shared the goals around which was good," Okot said.
With only finals ahead of them now, Okot said there's a good feeling among the playing group.
"It's positive around the team, there's good team morale, and to have a win under your belt going into finals, our confidence is quite high," he said.
"The teams we're versing from now on, they're all top of the table, so it'll be tough games.
"It's important we get ready mentally and do the training during the week.
"We already have our game plant, we know how each other play, we aim to do it the same, yesterday's game was a little precursor on our performances to come, I'd like to think."
Alongside Tolland, Hanwood, Lake Albert, and Leeton United will make appearances in this year's Pascoe Cup finals.
Tolland 6 d South Wagga 1 at Rawlings Park on Saturday night.
Lake Albert 4 d Wagga United 0 at Rawlings Park on Saturday night.
Leeton United 2 d Tumut 0 at MIA Sports Field on Saturday afternoon.
Hanwood 7 defeated Cootamundra 1 at Hanwood on Sunday.
