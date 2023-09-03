I did a sensible thing, some research on the Parliamentary Library webpage on the topic of a referendum.
I was hoping to find an example of the format required for a Referendum ballot paper, as people are so confused about what to expect.
After all, the last referendum was nearly a quarter of a century ago in 1999, and who remembers what they did then? The basic example showed the Ballot Paper's wording must be printed according to the exact requirements of the Act.
It stipulates that the voter must write "yes" or "no" in the one space provided. So that explains why there won't be two boxes to select from.
It also mentions a revision in 1984, where a simple "Y" or "N" will be a legitimate vote. This fact has not been spoken about recently as far as I can see. But it is a help for people with limited hand movement.
I also found an example of a ballot paper dating from a 1916 Referendum, which had two boxes, a "Yes" and a "No" box. So, there is a precedent there, the rules have changed over time.
Probably more important, how much has life changed over that century?
The world was a very different place then, and the effects of modern communications have completely changed how people view everything. The internet was still in its toddlerhood in 1999 when the last referendum was held.
The current debate is the legitimacy of a tick or a cross in the box.
Why a tick is approval, but a cross is not opposition, is incomprehensible. What did we do for the Census? Tick or cross the appropriate boxes, as instructed by the Bureau of Statistics, another federal government organisation?
How many other forms have you filled in over the last few years for a local government, state government or federal government department, that required placing an "X", rather than a tick?
The AEC needs to review the path they seem set on and ask for some more current legal advice than what they are relying on quoting at the present.
Albo's yes vote smells of bias and a total waste, can't vote no you might offend him.
Moving on it smells like the AFL. The bias towards all interstate sides is a disgrace, the umpiring the media, the tribunal the lot.
I'm not biased but having been to games in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Tassie and Sydney in recent years it's obvious. They want interstate teams for the money they create.
When you consistently get free kick counts of half to interstate sides and the inconsistent tribunal decisions, what else can we assume Albo and Gill have got it covered.
Just one example of inconsistency if Toby Green tackled someone from Melbourne two years ago he got two or three weeks, he gets rolled over and over on Sunday, forced off with a bleeding eye and visually distressed and Carlton's Weitering gets off.
Hope Gill is happy with what he has done to our game and whoever voted for Albo is happy with the he has stuffed our country.
So we now have both Labor and The Coalition pulling in entirely different directions regarding dealing with human-induced climate change.
Labor supporting renewables and the Coalition nuclear.
Confusion and indecision will be the result. There will be no winner here.
Human-induced climate change is headed for a long and destructive future.
