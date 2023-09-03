The Rural Fire Service has dampened fire concerns after reports of smoke in the Wagga area over the weekend.
RFS Riverina operational officer Bradley Stewart said crews undertook hazard reduction burns along the shoulder of the Sturt Highway near Kapooka on Saturday.
The operation was carried out with the support of firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Turvey Park Station.
He said the rural fire service operation took approximately four hours to complete during which time about 12 hectares were burnt.
It's understood the burn was initiated to provide an increased level of fire protection for the residents of San Isidore as well as the Pomingalarna Reserve.
The RFS said while local residents may have noticed some smoke emanating from within the burn area overnight due to smouldering materials, there was no risk to the public.
