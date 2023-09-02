The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park's Brad Ashcroft and Griffith's Alec McCormick both failed to play out the second semi-final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 2 2023 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park key forward Brad Ashcroft left the field in the first term during the second semi-final between the Bulldogs and Griffith. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park key forward Brad Ashcroft left the field in the first term during the second semi-final between the Bulldogs and Griffith. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park will be keeping their fingers crossed that key forward Brad Ashcroft will be fit to play in their preliminary final next weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.