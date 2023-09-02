Turvey Park will be keeping their fingers crossed that key forward Brad Ashcroft will be fit to play in their preliminary final next weekend.
Ashcroft kicked the Bulldogs' opening goal of the game against the Swans in the second semi-final however left the field just minutes later after taking a diving mark just inside the forward 50 arc.
The key forward continued to receive plenty of attention on the massage table throughout the first and second terms however he never returned to the field.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was unsure of the exact diagnosis of Ashcroft's injury however he was hopeful that he would be right to face either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Collingullie-Glenfield Park next weekend.
"We're hoping it's a hip," Mazzocchi said.
"We're hoping he's overstretched or hurt an abductor that'll be the best case for us.
"That happened early in that first quarter so that was really difficult to cover but Lachy Leary done a good job.
"Obviously Baxter Wallett was coming back from injury and it's one of those things where we chose to run him through the seconds tomorrow.
"In hindsight we would've loved to have had that second key forward there because once we lost Brad obviously your whole structure gets thrown around.
"He'll get it all assessed and hopefully he'll get up for next week."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Ashcroft wasn't the only Bulldog in need of some assistance throughout the game with Jesse Margosis, Matt Ness and Tim Doyle also spending some time on the massage table during the clash with the Swans.
Andrew Emery also copped a very heavy knock however he was able to play out the rest of the game.
Alec McCormick failed to play out the game for the Swans after it appeared that he had pinged a hamstring in the second quarter.
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer confirmed that McCormick had strained his hamstring but was unsure about the severity of the injury.
"Yeah we think it's a hamstring," Dreyer said.
"I don't know how severe or anything but obviously the two weeks comes at the right time.
"We've been very fortunate with all that sort of soft tissue injury so hopefully he can get up but we'll wait and see."
