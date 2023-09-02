The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is expecting the Bulldogs to respond strongly next weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 2 2023 - 9:00pm
Turvey Park's Harry Stapleton looks to dish off a handball during the Bulldogs' semi-final loss to Griffith. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is expecting the Bulldogs to respond strongly next weekend following a lacklustre performance in the second semi-final against Griffith.

