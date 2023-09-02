Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is expecting the Bulldogs to respond strongly next weekend following a lacklustre performance in the second semi-final against Griffith.
The Bulldogs stuck right with the Swans for the first three quarters however didn't have a reply when Griffith took control of the game in the final term.
Turvey Park will now face either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Collingullie-Glenfield Park in next weekends preliminary final and Mazzocchi is fully backing his side to bounce back.
"Yeah 100 per cent," Mazzocchi said.
"Whoever we play I'd expect to see a different version of Turvey next week and they'll be ready for it.
"I think we saw that with Ganmain a bit last week as well as they weren't quite ready and I'd expect our boys to be better for that run and they'll certainly respond really heavily."
Although having their minor patches of dominance throughout the afternoon, the Bulldogs were largely playing catch up against the Swans and only had the lead for a brief two minute period in the second quarter.
While noting his side did eventually settle into the game, Mazzocchi felt that maybe his side wasn't quite ready for the high intensity contest.
"You could see we just weren't quite there," he said.
"We were a little bit fumbly early and obviously it was our first finals game and we'll just put it down for being better for the run.
"We did settle into the game better but we still didn't play a lot of our style of footy and I thought we played a little bit safe.
'I think maybe the boys might've been a little bit nervous and then at the end Griffith got that momentum and just took the game away from us really quickly.
"It was a good contest until three quarter time but then at the start of that fourth quarter they took the game away and it's full credit to them as they've done really well."
Concerns had been raised in the lead up to the contest that the Bulldogs would potentially be a little bit under prepared after having only played the two games against Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera in the month prior to the semi-final against Griffith.
The Bulldogs looked a bit off in the early stages of the contest which led Mazzocchi to concede that potentially their lack of match minutes had played a part in the loss.
"Yeah I suppose you could say that now because it did look that way," he said.
"In the first quarter we were really off and missing simple kicks and then all day we dropped some really easy marks.
"So yeah you could look back and say that could be a reason."
Rhett Weidemann was impressive in a losing side as was Josh Ashcroft and Jack Haggar while Lachlan Leary finished with two goals.
