The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tempo suits as Anyonewilldo delivers rare victory for Brett Hogan

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones drives Pirani Princess to her first win at start for partner Ellen Bartley, who also bred and owns the two-year-old filly. Picture by Les Smith
Blake Jones drives Pirani Princess to her first win at start for partner Ellen Bartley, who also bred and owns the two-year-old filly. Picture by Les Smith

It took until the last stride, but Brett Hogan was finally able to taste success with Anyonewilldo once more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.