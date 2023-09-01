It took until the last stride, but Brett Hogan was finally able to taste success with Anyonewilldo once more.
Hogan has had the mare for most of her 43-start career and was able to taste success with her for the first time since December 2021 at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The Wagga trainer was pleased to break through.
"She's been running pretty consistent this preparation but last week I thought she should have run third and got a bit tired towards the line," Hogan said.
"She's honest without being anything with high speed.
"She will just plod all day."
Hogan was hoping to lead in the North Shore Cafe Pace (2270m) after drawing barrier three but things didn't go to plan.
However after getting shuffled well back in the field, he thought the strong tempo suited her.
She went on to down Fredee Tee by a head.
"Initially when I looked at the field I thought I could probably get across and hand up to the favourite," Hogan said.
"That would have been ideal but next thing I find myself four back on the outside.
"At the 1000 I probably thought that was a bit too far back but when they ran that 28.5 (second) quarter I was having a little bit of a giggle.
"I thought that was alright sitting back in the field."
It was Anyonewilldo's third win, with her second coming in May after being sent to Victoria looking to win her bonus.
The four-year-old doesn't win out of turn, with three wins, two seconds and six thirds to her record.
However Hogan hopes he's found something that works for her.
"She has actually been going better than what it's looking on paper," he said.
"She's run 13 fourths in her life and if they are placings you'd give her a lot more credit.
"We haven't hoppled her since last Friday, she's only been on the jogger and she's a bit of a light filly and that might be the trick to her."
