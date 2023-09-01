Kildare Catholic College claimed the Country Cup after defeating St Francis Xavier's College Hamilton in a thrilling contest at Campbelltown Stadium.
Kildare coach Matt Ward was very proud of the performance from the side who held their nerve in the final moments of the game to edge out St Francis 18-16.
"It was a fantastic effort," Ward said.
"They were up against it and pushed hard but they were never behind during the game.
"They scored first and other team was quite good and kept coming back at us, it evened up about three times during the game.
"Then right at the end we were up 18-12 and they scored out wide and missed the goal, we then held them out for the last 10 to 12 minutes after that.
"It was a pretty good quality game for a schoolboy game and there was a couple of really good players in the Newcastle team.
"I think the fullback might've been an Australian Schoolboys player and he was pretty outstanding, he was really good and hard to contain and our boys handled him pretty well actually."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After winning the Hardy Shield back in March, Kildare has gone on a solid run defeating St Johns Dubbo, Kiama High School and Gungahlin College to set up the match up against St Francis.
It was an impressive performance from Kildare to defeat St Francis however Ward revealed that it probably wasn't their best so far this year.
"To be honest probably not," he said.
"We could've completed a little bit better and our shape was a little bit off on the day, but our effort was there and that's what got us through.
"So there's some pretty good signs that there's still some improvement there."
Next up for Kildare is a clash against City Cup champions Hallam Secondary College who defeated both Engadine High School (36-0) and then Ashcroft High School (26-10) to claim the cup.
The game has been pencilled in for Wednesday 13th September and is set to be played at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
It's been an awesome run so far for the side and Ward says the group should hold their heads high given what they have achieved.
"They should be proud of themselves the boys," he said.
"They've pushed through well and they are actually quite a talented bunch.
"We've got a couple of year 10 boys, mostly year 11 and then four year 12 boys.
"They are all really talented and they get along really well, they've gelled really well over the last couple of years they've been together."
Ward found it difficult to put a spotlight on any one player after the terrific win but noted the efforts of Malakai Charles who scored two important tries in the victory.
"They were all exceptional I thought," he said.
"But Malakai Charles was really good in the centres and he scored a couple of tries.
"All the forwards held their own, we only had a hooker, a second rower and a centre on the bench so the forwards all played big minutes and they all probably deserve a big pat on the back.
"You could say that Mal was the standout because he scored a double but everyone had a good effort."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.