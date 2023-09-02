A community in the region's north is abuzz with anticipation after a major retailer announced plans to fill the void left by a major department store several years ago.
The Temora community reacted with excitement after news broke that The Reject Shop is preparing to open its doors in the town's former Target Country building on Hoskins Street.
In the lead up to Target's closing in mid-2019, there was much pushback from the community, with mayor Rick Firman part of a delegation from the NSW Country Mayors Association in an attempt to stop the decision.
In the years since, there have been attempts to fill the gaping hole at the heart of Temora's CBD.
Now, more than four years later, Cr Firman is thrilled to finally see the building come back to life.
"We're very pleased to now have a business that's filled a very significant void in the heart our Temora township," he said.
The mayor said while no opening date is yet known, changes have already begun, with works starting about a week ago.
"It's all happening and we're pleased for the owner of the building and the Temora Shire community," Cr Firman said.
The mayor also welcomed the new jobs the incoming business would bring to town.
"We're particularly pleased it will create employment opportunities as well," he said.
A spokesperson from The Reject Shop said the Temora store is currently "in the early stages of development" with a "planned opening date of November 30."
The spokesperson said the store is "known as a destination for low priced national brand essentials across cleaning, snacks, toiletries and pet [products]... [as well as] unique and exciting [seasonal] products."
The company is currently advertising for a "driven and dedicated store manager" at the new location.
The Reject Shop already has several stores in the Riverina, with the closest being 53 kilometres away in Cootamundra.
