Hills rewarded for tenacity in women's first

When Waratahs were looking to recognise their most tenacious and uncompromising player only one name came to mind.
Willow Hills.
After more than a decade, it's the first time a woman has been the outright winner of the Luxton Walker Award.
Harriet Elleman has shared the honour previously but this time around Hills was the only nomination.
In her first season at the club, Hills was taken aback by the honour.
"I wasn't really thinking I was going to be getting an award like that," she said.
"At the end of the night when people were congratulating me on being uncompromising and tenacious in my game play for me personally I didn't really think that I deserve it after watching all these other girls play, who have some pretty skills as well.
"One of the coaches said in response 'clearly you haven't seen yourself play' so that made me feel more confidence in myself and it's really cool people were able to see those aspects in me."
READ MORE
Hills also took out the best and fairest award in their first premiership season.
Coach Richard Skellern was impressed by what she brought to the side.
"She's been a godsend," Skellern said.
"She's just a good, clear, hard-working football player and it was well deserved.
"She played the house down all year and the good thing was she got over the three-week suspension and came back a better player for it and a lot harder."
However it is set to be her lone season at the club, after moving to Wagga with her partner, who is in the defence force.
Waratahs has made a big impression on her though.
"They are a great bunch, the coaches are amazing and the culture there is something I haven't experienced in a very long time," Hills said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.