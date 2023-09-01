James Smart is hoping to secure an early first Father's Day present when he returns from injury.
Smart is set to be one of two key inclusions as the Wagga club looks to keep their season alive with a win over Young in the minor semi-final at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Smart hasn't played since fracturing his tibia against the Cherrypickers in round 11.
His last game, on July 9, was also against Young and after a string of injuries this season, the dual Weissel Medal winner is hoping to make an impact late in the season for Kangaroos.
"It's been testing to say the least," Smart said.
"I just haven't been able to string consistent games together which has made it difficult to get things following with the boys on my side of the field.
"It has been a bit frustrating but I'm back now, I thought training went ok on Wednesday night and hopefully we put on a better performance."
Smart is happy with how his leg has responded.
It's helped him return earlier than first expected.
"It's fine," he said.
"Eight weeks was the original thought but I was walking on it fairly comfortably after a few days, the physio was quite happy with where I was and I was running after a few weeks so it never really felt like I was in danger of never getting back this year."
With their season now on the line, Kangaroos are looking to hit back from their 30-10 loss to Tumut on Sunday.
Young took the honours when the team first met in round two before the Wagga overcame an early deficit to square the leader last time out.
Smart believes staying in the fight will be the key to booking their place in the preliminary final.
"We just have to stay in the fight," he said.
"Last week's game got away from us really quickly.
"We're not the biggest side in the competition but we know that we've worked really hard and to give ourselves an opportunity we just need to hang in the game for longer periods.
"That will give ourselves an opportunity through the speed and the skill we have in the side at the back end of each half."
Luke Ingram is also set to return to the side after missing next week.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose believes he will be another important addition to their forward pack.
"It will definitely be good to welcome the boys back," he said.
"They definitely bolster your team a fair bit as well as provide a bit of leadership in the group."
Rose is also looking to cut down on their errors, especially after a couple of costly ones early against the Blues last week.
It will help put them in a better position to win.
Smart comes into the side at halfback.
It sees Latrell Siegwalt return to fullback with Izak Ford to miss the clash after suffering a head knock in the loss to Tumut last week.
