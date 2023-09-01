There was much anticipation and excitement as the first panel was laid at an innovative new solar farm project in the region's northwest this week.
Construction of the Haystack Solar Garden project at Grong Grong, approximately an hour northwest of Wagga, is now well and truly underway with the first solar panel installed as the project starts to take shape.
The unique collaborative which enables people to buy into the solar farm and helps bridge the affordability gap for consumers, was the brainchild of Jonathan Prendergast.
Gathering with colleagues and investors to witness the pivotal moment on Thursday, Mr Prendergast said after three years of planning, it was great to finally see the dream come to life.
"It was exciting when the first solar panel was installed on Thursday," he said.
In the few weeks leading up to the momentous occasion, workers have been piling and installing a solar tracking mounting system for the panels.
"Most of that system... is [also] now installed," he said.
The mid-scale 1.7 megawatt solar farm is now just months away from completion, with works expected to end in January 2024.
Mr Prendergast said the five-hectare solar farm is a great way to help more people switch to renewable energy, with investor prices starting from just $250 and going all the way up to $10,000.
"It's fantastic that people who can't normally get rooftop solar, whether they are living in an apartment or renting, can have the benefits of solar and reduce their bills," he said.
CSU renewable energy researcher Simon Wright is investing in the project and said the affordability of solar investments has declined significantly in recent years.
Despite this, installing solar on a property still often requires a significant initial cost and Mr Wright said the Grong Grong project does away with that problem.
"People can effectively rent part of the... solar garden and can reap the benefits without having to put solar on their houses," he said.
Mr Wright said Australia has the "highest penetration of household solar on the planet" and is also a global leader in creating the technology.
"More than 95 per cent of the patents for the world's solar panels are held by the University of NSW," he said.
In the coming years, Mr Wright said Australia is set to undergo a major "energy revolution" as batteries come to the fore.
"Over the next five years there is going to be a dramatic change with solar with batteries," he said.
Mr Wright said with battery prices coming down, they will "play a really important role for households, particularly at night when the sun's not shining."
He said there are currently trials "all over Australia" with houses sharing surplus power between neighbours.
With about 40 per cent of the Grong Grong Solar Garden still open to investors, Mr Prendergast said they will soon be seeking expressions of interest to purchase the remaining sites.
To find out more, go to: https://gronggrongsolarfarm.com.au/
