The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The rollout begins as Grong Grong Solar Garden construction ramps up ahead of slated 2024 opening

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was much anticipation and excitement as the first panel was laid at an innovative new solar farm project in the region's northwest this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.