Riverina residents will be able to get valuable insight from former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins OM when she speaks at an event in Wagga next week.
Women in Business Wagga are hosting Ms Jenkins as the keynote speaker at the annual Women of Influence event which aims to inspire and empower men and women in the community.
Women in Business Wagga secretary Rachael Sweeney said they chose women to speak at the event who are influential and who champion issues associated with working women.
"There are two elements to the event which will be held in the evening, there will be a leader's round table where Kate will be diving into the key bits of her respective work," she said.
"Then there's the keynote address.
"Kate will dive into issues around the gender pay gap and the different reports she has done into the culture of working sectors where she has worked - she's worked in the legal sector, defence, universities, sport and mining."
Ms Jenkins' name is synonymous with the landmark "Respect at Work" legislation that passed the Australian parliament this year.
She is also well known for authoring game-changing reports into the culture of some of Australia's largest sectors including sporting, legal, universities, mining and defence. She will now be turning her attention to the arts sector.
Off the back of the #MeToo movement, Ms Jenkins has also provided advice to two Prime Ministers as well as prominent boards and CEOs on the need to address safety and inequality in the workplace.
Ms Jenkins also recently completed her role as Ambassador for the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup, a role that allowed her a front seat to witness and champion Australia's now legendary Matildas during their record-breaking campaign.
"It's an open event for everyone and we would love for everyone to be open to the idea of coming but I think the people who will get the most of it are young people, those who want to be leaders within their own organisations, and men and women who want to be exposed to someone who is doing amazing things," Ms Sweeney said.
Ms Sweeney said hosting events like this are important as statistics show there are still huge problems when it comes to women in business.
"Women earn 13 per cent less than men across the board for the same job which has an impact across their lifetime so that's less super," she said.
"Women hold less than 20 per cent of CEO positions, less than 30 per cent of women hold management positions and less than 30 per cent are on board chairs, so that means women aren't sitting at tables and getting access to the same decisions and women are still on the front line of sexual harassment in workplaces as well."
Women in Business President, Ms Fiona Piltz said Ms Jenkins is a highly accomplished leader with a compelling story to share about how to set ambitious goals, but more importantly, how to create the right environment in the workplace for women to succeed.
"There is not a sector or workplace in our region where Ms Jenkins' work would not have the opportunity to have an impact, everyone is invited to attend, we encourage the broader community to join us for this thought-provoking conversation," Ms Piltz said.
"Ms Jenkins is well known for saying 'change takes action, not time' and that is a message I think we can all get behind."
