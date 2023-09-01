Wagga Crows ready to shine on grand final day

Wagga's youngest players are looking to kick start Southern Inland junior grand final day on a positive note.
Wagga Green have made it through to the under 10s grand final at Jubilee Park in Griffith on Sunday.
The club will also be represented by their under 15s girls.
Wagga president Jake Bourne is pleased to have two sides through to the grand final.
He hopes they can both come home with the spoils.
"They are both going into the finals as favourites so fingers crossed they play to their ability and we come home with the biscuits," Bourne said.
"It would be really good."
Wagga finished on top in the under 15s competition after the regular season.
They will tackle Temora in the grand final.
Wagga Green also come into the under 10s decider with Cootamundra Black after finishing the season on top of the ladder.
Bourne is pleased with the position the club finds themselves in.
"We've had really good numbers this year with quite a few events to try to attract players," he said.
"We had the Classic Wallabies tour back in May and also hosted a trial game between the Brumbies and the Rebels in the pre-season so numbers are looking really good.
"We tend to struggle with the older ages, and in the past have had to combine with other clubs to get players on the paddock, particularly in the under 16s age, but the under 16s were pretty much a full squad and narrowly missed the finals."
Sunday, September 3 at Jubilee Park, Griffith
10am - under 12s - Temora v Leeton (field one)
10.30am under 10s - Wagga Green v Cootamundra Black (field two)
11.05am - under 14s boys - Griffith v Young (field one)
11.25am - under 13s girls - Temora v Young (field two)
Noon - under 10s touch sevens - Cootamundra Red v Cootamundra Black (field two)
12.30pm - under 16s boys - Griffith v Temora (field one)
12.40pm - under 13s touch sevens - Young Green v Young White (field two)
1.20pm - under 15s girls - Wagga v Temora (field two)
1.55pm - under 17s girls - Griffith v Young (field one)
