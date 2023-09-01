Animal lovers, foodies and those looking for something fun to do during the school holidays will be able to make the most of the return of Spring Jam.
The children's festival is hosted by Wagga City Council every year over the spring school holidays, bringing in food vendors, entertainment, workshops and an array of activities to the Botanic Gardens.
Council's destination and events coordinator Kim Parker said this year they have a line-up of amazing performers including new additions ARIA-nominated Australian children's band The Vegetable Plot and dynamic music duo Whistle and Trick on the main stage.
"The only area you'll pay for is food and drink," Ms Parker said.
The Wagga Zoo will also have some of the community's favourite animals out and about for residents to touch and interact with like baby pademelon Kristoff.
"It's the perfect time of the year to be out in the Botanic Gardens, it will hopefully be a really sunny day for us," Ms Parker said.
"We're hoping to see a great turn out again this year."
A favourite last year, the obstacle courses will also be making a return along with creative workshops run by local and surrounding artists.
"Junkyard Beats will also join the other roving performers, bringing a blend of dance, comedy, and creative recycling into a one-of-a-kind performance," Ms Parker said.
"You'll be amazed with the way they transform everyday objects into extraordinary musical instruments."
The internal roads at the Botanic Gardens will be closed to the general public with residents asked to park out on the street or near the music bowl.
Spring Jam will run at the Wagga Botanic Gardens Precinct on Saturday, September 23.
To find out more details and see the full Spring Jam program, go to the festival webpage; at visitwagga.com/springjam
