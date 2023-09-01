The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Council is gearing up to host Spring Jam

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Wagga Zoo curator Wendy McNamara with Diego the dingo, Emma Corbett with Bowie Cuthbert, one, and Lenni Cuthbert, 3, and WWCC Events co-ordinator Tyrelle Gow with dingo Zeke. Picture by Les Smith
Animal lovers, foodies and those looking for something fun to do during the school holidays will be able to make the most of the return of Spring Jam.

