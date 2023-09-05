Wagga might have been shivering but the data is in - it was a warmer and drier winter than average.
The latest report from the Bureau of Meteorology reveals the 2023 winter was the warmest "on record" with record high temperatures and low rainfall.
The report found that rainfall had been 4.2 per cent below the 1961 and 1990 average, with winter rainfall below average in eastern NSW, southern and eastern Victoria and south-eastern Queensland.
"The maximum and minimum temperatures (for Wagga) were above average for winter and for rainfall was below average," BoM climatologist Nadine D'Argent said.
She believes that the low rainfall for the next three months is a concern for farmers which could lead to lower soil moisture.
"That's probably one of the biggest issues, lower rainfall, higher temperatures impact upon impact upon soil moisture conditions," Ms D'Argent said.
The trend is a change considering last year there were no temperature extremes in winter and temperatures in NSW being below average.
The warm temperatures are set to continue in spring but predictions for summer are unclear, with the lower south east coast of NSW set to have average rainfall.
