Submissions to the NSW Birth Trauma Inquiry have revealed women in regional, rural and remote areas face additional challenges during pregnancy and childbirth.
But emerging medical technology could help reduce these challenges, by creating a digital link between pregnant women and their healthcare providers.
HeraMED are in the process of testing and rolling out devices that connect women with their Obstetrician, GP, midwife, or other people involved in their pre-natal care.
Their technology is already in use in environments where women face barriers to accessing quality maternity care, including Ukraine, and parts of Africa.
Executive Vice President for Australia and New Zealand Anoushka Gungadin said this would reduce the burdens on women who may live far from medical services.
"We're looking at a solution that is fit for the 21st century for women who are going through this life event ... It's been the same for the last hundred years, and it's ripe for change," she said.
"We have been using this in WA, and based on a number of studies that have happened, up to 50 per cent of visits can take place from the home.
"We have very clear goals around access and equity ... The value is really in public hospitals, but we're working across a number of areas."
The refrain of midwives and other allied health professionals involved in pregnancy is women should see the same team of professionals before, during, and after giving birth.
This is called a "continuity" model of care. It reduces time spent explaining the same things, and the trust built through the course of the relationship is pivotal to making women feel heard, and understood.
It reduces the risk of birth trauma, by ensuring women are prepared for what might occur during labour, and have contingency plan in place to deal with these so they are not forced to make a difficult decision in the throes of a contraction.
Ms Gungadin said this would reduce the need for as much face to face contact, while ensuring healthcare professionals are kept apprised of what is happening with their patients.
"Combined with the care platform, which is an app for mum and a dashboard version for a midwife, a hospital or doctor to look at at the same time," she said.
"Someone will have more than one person who needs to be looking at their progress, so that information is shared, and in one place. Using technology we're able to get live information.
"But also between appointments if you're monitoring blood pressure, you're able to see masked hypertension you may not catch in the hospital. All that information is then shared with the care team."
The crowning glory of HeraMED is their fetal heart rate monitor, HeraBEAT. This allows women to take their own measurements from home, which are then transmitted to their midwife or doctor.
Peer reviewed studies have found it's accuracy is comparable to hospital grade devices controlled by professionals, like the Phillips Avalon.
Paired with home blood pressure testing and accurate scales, this could break down one of the critical barriers to advancing telehealth as a viable option for women living in rural, regional and remote areas.
"People can be sitting in their workplace or at home. They don't necessarily have to travel to a hospital for each visit, and they're still getting the same level of maternity care," she said.
"Each visit is then reduced and optimised, because vitals have been done before, measurements have been done before and the interaction between the mum and the care provider can really be around the care.
"We are providing this solution in Ukraine in the warzone. Certainly if we can do it there, we can do it in Australia."
